The first key test of 2022 in the build up to the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held in Mallorca, Spain from 1-9 April 2022 - the Trofeo Princesa Sofía. The regatta - the 51st edition of the largest Europe-based event for Olympic Sailing Classes - will attract over 1,500 sailors from 55 nations competing across ten Olympic disciplines.





The Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta, the starting point in the European sailing season every year, will be a welcome return for competitors as one of the best Olympic class regattas in the world, and a key date in the Hempel World Cup Series.



Ferran Muniesa, Technical Director of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía, said, "We are delighted that the Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta will return in 2022 - our first regatta since 2019 thanks to the pandemic. Our primary concern has always been the safety of the sailors and with the easing of restrictions we are hopeful that the regatta will be at full strength and once again an excellent display of sailing in a beautiful setting."



David Graham, CEO of World Sailing commented, "Trofeo Princesa Sofía is one of the long-standing and largest annual regattas and forms a key part of the World Sailing event strategy, partnering with established major regattas that support sailors to train and compete during the Olympic cycle. The Trofeo Princess Sofía hosts the best sailors, teams, and coaches in the world and we are pleased it will become a staple feature in the Hempel World Cup Series until Los Angeles Olympics in 2028."



Prior to the Trofeo Princesa Sofía, the Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta, a training regatta for registered sailors, will be held from 10-13 March 2022. In addition, the Real Club Náutico de Palma will be the venue for the traditional non-Olympic Class regatta. From 31 March to 3 April classes including Dragon, J70 J80 and Musto Skiffs will be competing.



Notice of Race for the Trofeo Princesa Sofía can be downloaded



The 2022 Hempel World Cup Series schedule - the Olympic sailing classes global tour - includes:



Hempel World Cup Series Palma (Princess Sofía Regatta), Spain: 1-9 April 2022



Hempel World Cup Series Amsterdam (Allianz Regatta), The Netherlands: 1-5 June



