The 2022 Australian Windsurfing Championships has kicked off a global calendar of top-class windsurfing events in style.

A total of 112 competitors battled it out on 20-23 January at Parkdale Yacht Club, Melbourne, across course racing, slalom, marathon, freestyle and cruiser, the shortened course format for Windsurfer Class newcomers and returning racers.



Sarah Kenny took home the women's division win ahead of current freestyle world champion Mel Webb and Isabella Grimshaw in third.



Matty Whitnall won seven of the eight races to take the men's title from Michael Lancey, with current world champion Nick Bez placing third.



Craig Spottiswood recovered well to win the final two races and take the cruisers win from Robert Barden and third-placed Geoff Barden.



"We are delighted with the racing and general vibe of the event," said Windsurfer Class Australia President Nick Bez.



"To attract 112 athletes was outstanding. We are experiencing great interest in the Class - and it is particularly pleasing to see more women and youth racing this year.



"The Parkdale Yacht Club race management team and volunteers did a fantastic job delivering eight course races, 40 slalom races, a marathon race - plus a freestyle event over the four days, all close to the shore to give spectators and the public a close-up view of the action from the beach.



"This was supported by a DJ playing music throughout and ongoing commentary of the racing to keep supporters up-to-date, which really added to the fun atmosphere."



Windsurfer resurgence



The 2022 Australian Windsurfing Championships attracted competitors aged between 14 - 77, testament to the wide appeal of the Windsurfer Class.



"I'm delighted to win the Championship in my return to competing at this level," said World Sailing Vice President Sarah Kenny. "Attracting a fleet of well over one hundred sailors this year is fantastic given COVID-related travel restrictions are still impacting many.



"The resurgence of the original Windsurfer Class around the world is exciting. The equipment is very accessible, the quality of the racing is fantastic and we have a lot of fun also.



"Hats off to the Class for all of their hard work, the focus on creating opportunities for young sailors and encouraging women and sailors of all ages and abilities."



Windsurfer Youth Scholarship



Jude Smale, 17, highest-ranked lightweight in the men's competition and finishing fifth, was awarded the annual youth scholarship by the Championship and board importer Windgenuity.



Jude will be supported on his journey to the Windsurfer World Championships on 3-9 October at Mondello Beach, Sicily, where over 250 competitors are expected.



The 2022 Australian Windsurfing Championships is the first of four major windsurfing events in Australia - next stop Australian Masters Games, 23-30 April, Perth (WA), Western Australia State Championships, 5-7 March, Nedlands (YC) and Mid-Winter Championships, 11-13 June, Bowen (QLD).