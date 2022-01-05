The sailing community is mourning the loss of Kathy Dyer who sadly passed away on 13 December 2021.

Kathy was well-known and respected in the international sailing community for her years of service to the sport. Residing in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, she starting sailing after becoming hooked on the sport while researching a book on the 1983 America's Cup boat Canada One. Kathy was active for decades with the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club, becoming a judge, and a mentor and an instructor to many, especially women, looking to follow in her footsteps.

She served the sport on racing committees and juries, and was recognised as an International Judge in the racing world, a national umpire and mentor to many race officials across Canada. Kathy was a member of the Sail Canada Racing Rules Committee, the Sail Canada Racing Appeals Committee and the Sail Canada Judges Sub-Committee.

Her kindness, sense of humour and stories from various events and races were cherished by those who knew her and she will be greatly missed in the sailing community.