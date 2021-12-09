SailGP, the sport's pinnacle league, has unveiled the first eight host cities for the upcoming third season, set to begin in May 2022.

Two more cities are yet to be announced, including the Grand Final, which will make this season the largest yet. Two new teams have been unveiled, too, taking the roster to ten, with crews from Canada and Switzerland joining teams from Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.



The season will start in Bermuda for the second straight year, on 14-15 May 2022, before heading to Chicago (USA - 18-19 June), Plymouth (GBR - 30-31 July), Copenhagen (DEN - 19-20 Aug), Saint-Tropez (FRA - 10-11 Sept), Cadiz (ESP - 24-25 Sept), Dubai (UAE - 11-12 Nov) and Christchurch (NZ - 2023).



SailGP is the first climate-positive sports and entertainment property, and the upcoming season will continue to push boundaries in the global event industry and its Race for the Future. From its inception in 2019, SailGP has been measuring, reducing and contributing its entire carbon footprint and has set an ambitious target of 55 percent reduction of its carbon footprint and committing to being fully powered by nature by 2025 on shore and on the water.



All of the host cities in Season 3 share SailGP's commitment to climate action and a cleaner future. Every host city will sign the league's Climate Action Charter - working alongside CDP, a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. - and commit to local impact projects focusing on clean energy impact and wider ocean conservation.



SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said: "When Larry Ellison and I came up with the concept for SailGP, we envisaged a league with the best athletes in the world, racing in equal high-tech boats that are extremely fast, creating exciting, close to shore action, and with a regular season for our fans to truly engage with the sport globally. We set ourselves a five-year goal, but to sit here in Season 3 with ten teams on the start line - including two new franchised teams - an expanded season calendar, an impressive collection of commercial and broadcast partners, purpose and impact at our heart with a positive impact on the environment and an immersive fan experience through our broadcast and gaming offer - I simply couldn't be happier with what has already been achieved."



Season 3 will continue into 2023 and include an event in New Zealand as part of a major four-season partnership with New Zealand Major Events. Christchurch and Auckland will share hosting duties of SailGP through until Season 6, claiming a permanent fixture on the SailGP season calendar and the first home event for Peter Burling and Blair Tuke's New Zealand SailGP Team.



All the action will be available live in over 175 territories through SailGP's broadcast partners, including Australia (Fox Sports), Denmark (TV2 Sport), France (Canal+ Sport), Japan (J Sports), New Zealand (Sky Sport), South East Asia (beIN SPORTS), Spain (RTVE and TV3), UK/Ireland (SKY Sports) and the U.S. (CBS Sports) as well as across SailGP digital platforms including the award winning SailGP App.



Impact League returns even stronger



Running concurrent to the championship trophy for the on-water racing, SailGP's pioneering Impact League will return even stronger in Season 3. The forward-thinking league, introduced in Season 2, tracks the positive actions made by the teams to reduce their overall carbon footprint and help accelerate inclusivity in sailing. The end result of the season is two podiums, one for sport and one for the planet and the prize fund going to the team's purpose partners, which the cities will also contribute towards for the first time.



Women's Pathway Program



As part of SailGP's better sport strategy, diversity and inclusion will also be a continued focus for Season 3. The league will continue to give opportunities to female athletes to race onboard the high-speed F50s throughout the season as part of its Women's Pathway Program, which aims to accelerate inclusion within the sport and inspire change. SailGP will also use its community-engagement arm - SailGP Inspire - to introduce young people from diverse backgrounds to the sport and give career opportunities within the wider marine industry.



SailGP Season 3 Schedule - 2022-2023

(Subject to change)



May 14-15, Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess

June 18-19, United States Sail Grand Prix - Chicago at Navy Pier

July 30-31, Great Britain Sail Grand Prix - Plymouth

August 19-20, ROCKWOOL Denmark SailGP - Copenhagen

September 10-11, France Sail Grand Prix - Saint-Tropez

September 24-25, Spain Sail Grand Prix - Andalucia - Cadiz

November 11-12, Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas

2023, New Zealand Sail Grand Prix - Christchurch



Further events will be announced to complete Season 3, which will conclude April 2023 and is expected to comprise ten events.