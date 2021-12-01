The World Sailing Awards 2021 show - celebrating outstanding achievements and exceptional contributions to global sailing - will be live online on Thursday 2 December from 20.00 UTC from the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes, UK.

World Sailing Awards 2021 - Watch Live



The World Sailing Awards 2021 show - celebrating outstanding achievements and exceptional contributions to global sailing - will be live online on Thursday 2 December from 20.00 UTC from the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes, UK.





Keep Voting



A record-breaking 25,000 votes have so far been registered for the men's and women's Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards - now in their 20th year - and 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award. The online poll will remain open until 15.00 UTC on Thursday 2 December.





World Sailing Awards 2021 Show - Save the Date



Viewers can tune in live from 8pm UTC



Produced exclusively by production company Sunset + Vine with World Sailing's own video production and graphics team, the World Sailing Awards 2021 show will be presented by Alec Wilkinson and Hannah White, with interviews by Shirley Robertson.



The 2021 awards cover the two-year period from September 2019 to August 2021 in what has been an immensely challenging time for everyone - viewers will be treated to the truly remarkable highlights and accomplishments of the last 18 months.





More about World Sailing Awards



World Sailing launched the World Sailor of the Year Awards in 1994 to reward individual sailors for outstanding achievements in the sport.





Rolex World Sailor of the Year



2021 marks the 20th year of support by Rolex for the World Sailor of the Year Award, the most prestigious individual awards of recognition in sailing. The winners will have their name engraved on the iconic marble and silver trophy depicting the globe, crowned with five silver spinnakers representing the continents, as well as a distinctive Rolex timepiece to mark the occasion.



World Sailing's 146 Member National Associations and its 119 Classes have nominated a record number of 39 athletes representing a total of 19 nations from across the entire discipline spectrum for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2021.



These nominations have been shortlisted by an expert nine-strong panel, including five former World Sailing Awards winners - Jo Aleh (NZL), Theresa Zabell (ESP), Santiago Lange (ARG), Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Shirley Robertson (GBR) - alongside



Dee Caffari (GBR), Craig Leweck (USA), Yann Rocherieux (FRA) and Luca Rizzotti (ITA).



See past winners here.





11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award 2021



World Sailing and 11th Hour Racing joined forces in 2018 to celebrate the delivery of high impact and replicable sustainability within the maritime industry aligned to World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030. The winner will receive a 10,000 USD prize to fund their continued sustainability efforts and the iconic trophy made from recycled carbon fibre from an America's Cup boat infused with bio resin. The World Sailing Awards 2021 show - celebrating outstanding achievements and exceptional contributions to global sailing - will be live online on Thursday 2 December from 20.00 UTC from the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes, UK.A record-breaking 25,000 votes have so far been registered for the men's and women's Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards - now in their 20th year - and 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award. The online poll will remain open until 15.00 UTC on Thursday 2 December. Vote here Viewers can tune in live from 8pm UTC here for the 90-minute World Sailing Awards 2021 show.Produced exclusively by production company Sunset + Vine with World Sailing's own video production and graphics team, the World Sailing Awards 2021 show will be presented by Alec Wilkinson and Hannah White, with interviews by Shirley Robertson.The 2021 awards cover the two-year period from September 2019 to August 2021 in what has been an immensely challenging time for everyone - viewers will be treated to the truly remarkable highlights and accomplishments of the last 18 months.World Sailing launched the World Sailor of the Year Awards in 1994 to reward individual sailors for outstanding achievements in the sport.2021 marks the 20th year of support by Rolex for the World Sailor of the Year Award, the most prestigious individual awards of recognition in sailing. The winners will have their name engraved on the iconic marble and silver trophy depicting the globe, crowned with five silver spinnakers representing the continents, as well as a distinctive Rolex timepiece to mark the occasion.World Sailing's 146 Member National Associations and its 119 Classes have nominated a record number of 39 athletes representing a total of 19 nations from across the entire discipline spectrum for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2021.These nominations have been shortlisted by an expert nine-strong panel, including five former World Sailing Awards winners - Jo Aleh (NZL), Theresa Zabell (ESP), Santiago Lange (ARG), Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Shirley Robertson (GBR) - alongsideDee Caffari (GBR), Craig Leweck (USA), Yann Rocherieux (FRA) and Luca Rizzotti (ITA).World Sailing and 11th Hour Racing joined forces in 2018 to celebrate the delivery of high impact and replicable sustainability within the maritime industry aligned to World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030. The winner will receive a 10,000 USD prize to fund their continued sustainability efforts and the iconic trophy made from recycled carbon fibre from an America's Cup boat infused with bio resin.