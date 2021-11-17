It is with great sadness that the Fédération Française de Voile reports the death of Jean-Pierre Champion, aged 73.

Jean-Pierre Champion was President of the FFVoile from 1996 to 2017, Vice-President of the French National Olympic Committee from 2005 to 2009 and President of the Yacht Club de Cannes from 2019 to 2021. Jean-Pierre Champion died of cancer, the 8th of November 2021.



In 1996, he succeeds to Jean-Louis Monneronas President of the French Federation. Convinced that the development of sailing will benefit of quality teaching, he encouraged the network of the French Sailing Schools created by the Federation as well as all kind of fun and sport activities, because, as he used to say, sailing is as much a sport than a leisure.



During five successive mandates (20years),he managed the Federation with great thoroughness, strengthening faithful partners, reinforcing the network of clubs and territories, accompanying new disciplines and being more and more involved in the NOC as administrator and later on as vice-president.



Equally involved within World Sailing, he was one of the supporters in favor of integration of cruising sailing in the Olympic Games as well as all new disciplines, such as Kiteboarding.



He enjoyed sailing on Dragon, Sunfish and even more on his own Finnin Cannes waters. After twenty years, he withdrew from management of the Federation and became President of the Yacht Club de Cannes, his club, just before the onset of disease, leading to his resignation. Jean-Pierre died on the 8th of November, having stamped his name indelibly on French sailing.



"Jean-Pierre was a passionate and committed president, who achieved to give our Federation the place it deserved within the sports world. He contributed in large to the development of sailing, with a tremendous expansion of offshore race we know today, but always keeping in mind one goal: the promotion of sailing in all forms. On behalf of the Fédération Française de Voile, I wish to extend sincere condolences and a message of support to his family." Jean-luc Denéchau, President of the FFVoile.