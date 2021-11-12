Following a hearing by the Independent Panel ("Panel"), the Ethics Commission has dismissed all charges that were brought against Mr Kim Andersen pursuant to allegations made by Mr György Wossala.





Mr Wossala has presented an appeal against the EC Decision. The Panel unanimously concluded that there is no evidence that Mr Andersen breached the Code of Ethics as alleged ("EC Decision"). The full EC Decision can be found here