World Sailing and GAC Pindar, the marine leisure, sports and events division of GAC UK, have extended their long-standing partnership with a new 7-year contract to provide efficient and sustainable logistics solutions to Member National Authorities (MNAs), class associations, sailors and partners.





GAC Pindar will continue as the exclusive marine logistics and freight partner of World Sailing and work in partnership to reduce the costs and environmental impact of logistics in the shipping of equipment to events, in line with World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030.



Scott Over, World Sailing Commercial Director, said, "GAC Pindar is a recognised leader in global logistics, and we are delighted to continue our relationship. Their expertise in marine leisure, sports and event logistics is unrivalled and provides MNAs, sailors and our partners with the ideal service provider for their unique needs. We are delighted to continue working with GAC Pindar and pursue our long-term shared vision for sustainable best practice in sport."



World Sailing and GAC Pindar's partnership began in 2017 and has gone from strength to strength. A key aspect of the World Sailing GAC Pindar relationship is their joint efforts towards a sustainable future for the sport.



Jeremy Troughton, GAC Pindar General Manager, added, "Our renewed partnership with World Sailing enables us to continue working together to shift industry focus towards reducing emissions when shipping freight across the globe. We are on track to provide data on greenhouse gas emissions produced through the transport and logistics we arrange on behalf of World Sailing and MNAs at quoting stage in January 2022. This will provide complete visibility for our customers, who will see price, freight timelines and Co2e consumption before placing a booking, empowering them to make informed decisions when choosing their logistics options."



Paralympic sailing - LA28



GAC Pindar will also take on a leading role in supporting para sailing as World Sailing continues to campaign for the event to be reinstated to the Paralympics for LA2028. The shipping of boats, equipment and spare parts will be delivered by GAC Pindar's world-class logistics and freight services to all para sailing events around the world as the sport continues to grow.



GAC Pindar's founding partner Andrew Pindar said support for para sailing is a key aspect of the agreement with World Sailing, "Over the last decade we have been involved with the logistics of nearly every aspect in the sport of sailing, including the dizzy heights of The Americas Cup and what is now The Ocean Race. But in many ways our heartfelt support for para sailing is the most important. That is why we are joining World Sailing and many others around the world in backing the bid for reinstatement of sailing at the Paralympics in LA 2028."



