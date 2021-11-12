Women's sailing in the Southern Hemisphere has had a major boost thanks to Steering the Course - World Sailing's global women's ten-day sailing festival - which saw nine nations host sailing sessions, online conferences and release video series to inspire women and girls to take up the sport.





Supported by the IOC Development Fund, Steering the Course aims to introduce women and girls across the globe to the sport of sailing, as well as encourage alternative pathways for those already within the sport, such as coaching or officiating.



"Growing female participation is a major focus for World Sailing, and Steering the Course is proving there is a clear international appetite for sailing amongst women and girls," said Rob Holden, World Sailing Training Delivery Manager.



"This has been an amazing first year for Steering the Course - in May we had events running across Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and USA for the Northern Hemisphere edition.



"Watch this space for 2022!"



Steering the Course Southern Hemisphere highlights:



- The inaugural National SheSails Leadership Conference held by Australian Sailing to empower women and girls to reach their sailing potential attracted over 200 guests.



- On the dual-island nation of St Kitts and Nevis, the Minister for Health and Gender Affairs joined 40 women in sailing taster sessions and expressed her determination to continue partnering with World Sailing to support women and girls in sailing.



- South African Sailing released a video series highlighting prominent sailing role models - including Lungelo Myeza, recently selected as Commodore of KZN Yacht Club.



- The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron was joined by current New Zealand Women's Match Racing Champion Samantha Norman and Olympic coach Sara Winther as part of a busy Steering the Course schedule (see more



- World Sailing hosted its second Leading Women in Sailing Panel discussion with speakers across officiating, coaching, administration, and sailors, to share their journeys - available on



- Steering the Course eSailing Offshore Challenge attracted a total of 28,373 players with Pascale Grobety of Switzerland the first female sailor to cross the finish line.



- World Sailing released four global video stories as a blueprint for creating more opportunities for women in sailing:



- Snipe Class - Raising Numbers

- The Magenta Project

- Sail Africa - Girls in Sailing

- Kanto Intercollegiate Sailing Association - Ladies Championship



Find out more: Steering the Course



Sailing clubs and centres can get in touch with their World Sailing Member National Association (MNA) to raise their interest and encourage their MNA to participate.



Any MNAs who would like to take part in Steering the Course should email Rob Holden and Catherine Duncan on



Read more about Steering the Course



