The World Sailing 2021 Annual Conference, held virtually for the second successive year due to ongoing travel restrictions, wrapped up on Sunday 31 October with the ratification of decisions taken throughout the nine days.





High on the priority list was the decision to pursue Governance Reform in order to modernise the sport and safeguard its future. Elsewhere, following expert guidance from the Committees and Commissions, a variety of recommendations were passed covering every aspect of sailing, including technical, inclusivity and gender equality.

Proposals to reform World Sailing's Governance will now be formulated with options presented at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in March 2022 in Abu Dhabi where, if approved, the final proposal will be placed for approval at the 2022 Annual Conference.

Quanhai Li, World Sailing President, said, "Despite needing to be held virtually, the Annual Conference is considered a great success with high attendance and engaging discussion. I am indebted to the volunteers who offered their time to make such an important contribution to the meetings, often at unsociable hours, and to the World Sailing staff for organising the event. We have taken some very important steps forward this year and the proof of our decisions will be felt in positive action across the entire global sailing family."

The dates for the 2022 Mid-Year Meeting were set for 24-27 March 2022 and the 2022 Annual Conference will set for 22-30 October 2022, both will be held in person in Abu Dhabi.

A full recap of the meetings and forums at the 2021 Annual Conference is available on World Sailing's YouTube channel.