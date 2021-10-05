Para sailing crews from 16 nations are currently in Palermo, Italy, to compete at the Hansa World Championships 2021.

For many of the sailors this is their first taste of international competition and to help with preparations, World Sailing supported seven nations with travel costs, accommodation and by providing boats to the teams as part of the Para Sailing Development Program (PDP).



Sailors from Brazil, Chile, Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Lithuania and the Philippines will also receive coaching support during the World Championship as World Sailing aims to increase worldwide participation and expand the competition.



"Our goal is to make sailing more inclusive, increase participation and create new opportunities for para sailors to train, compete and excel on the water," said Massimo Dighe, Paralympic sailor and Para World Sailing Manager in World Sailing.



"Supporting the development of athletes from new and emerging nations around the world is a key goal of World Sailing and shows that this sport is a global family where we help each other through challenging times to ensure tournaments proceed and sailors do not miss out."



Robert Glover from Namibia said, "I came to Palermo for the Para Development Programme as it gave me an opportunity to get accustomed to the boat again and allowed me to be able to partake in the World Championships. Rob has been an amazing coach and Massimo has provided amazing support to get us all here. It has been absolutely insane."



The Hansa World Championships 2021 allows para sailors to compete in 303 Single, 2.3 Single, 303 two-person and Liberty class events. Competitors in all classes will have the chance to practice in the on Monday 4 October before racing begins the following day and runs until Saturday 9 October.



Para World Sailing has grown rapidly, with more than 32 nations participating internationally each year at various World Championships. By 2023, World Sailing aims to have 45 nations from six continents participating in all levels of Para sailing and inclusive events.