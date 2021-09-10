Saint-Tropez will be hosting the French stopover of SailGP, a World Sailing Special Event, on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September.





The Gulf of Saint-Tropez has hosted many famous sailing events - including the iconic Voiles de Saint-Tropez - and this fantastic nautical stadium will see the F50s racing close to the shore along the iconic waterfront in front of the Môle Jean Réveille and the Allied Marines promenade.



The teams will compete in five fleet races across two days, all fighting to earn their place in the final race on Sunday afternoon when the top three ranked boats will go head-to-head.



France's SailGP team will be looking to perform well in front of a home crowd, especially after a disappointing result at the previous event at Rockwool Denmark SailGP in August. When France's SailGP team last raced at home - Season 1 in Marseille - they secured their first race win and will be looking to repeat this success in Saint-Tropez this weekend.



Australia's SailGP team will also be looking to extend their lead in the overall SailGP championship leaderboard. They currently sit at the top of the rankings with 32 points, followed by Great Britain (30 points) and Japan (27 points).



Follow the action as it happens:





SailGP Social Media



Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

YouTube /





SailGP APP

Download the SailGP App via the



The full event replay will be available 48 hours after midnight of the last day of the event.





SailGP.com



Find a full list of live viewing options and broadcasters around the world

Results will be updated at the end of each race at Despite forecasted light winds, another action-packed weekend of sailing looms for SailGP fans on the fifth stop of the global series' second season.The Gulf of Saint-Tropez has hosted many famous sailing events - including the iconic Voiles de Saint-Tropez - and this fantastic nautical stadium will see the F50s racing close to the shore along the iconic waterfront in front of the Môle Jean Réveille and the Allied Marines promenade.The teams will compete in five fleet races across two days, all fighting to earn their place in the final race on Sunday afternoon when the top three ranked boats will go head-to-head.France's SailGP team will be looking to perform well in front of a home crowd, especially after a disappointing result at the previous event at Rockwool Denmark SailGP in August. When France's SailGP team last raced at home - Season 1 in Marseille - they secured their first race win and will be looking to repeat this success in Saint-Tropez this weekend.Australia's SailGP team will also be looking to extend their lead in the overall SailGP championship leaderboard. They currently sit at the top of the rankings with 32 points, followed by Great Britain (30 points) and Japan (27 points).Follow the action as it happens:Facebook: /SailGP Twitter: @sailgp Instagram: @sailgp YouTube / SailGP Download the SailGP App via the App Store or Google Play Store to get video feeds and race stats side by side, along with behind the scenes action and more.The full event replay will be available 48 hours after midnight of the last day of the event.Find a full list of live viewing options and broadcasters around the world here. Results will be updated at the end of each race at SailGP.com with points and ranking.