Tokyo 2020 will feature all ten Olympic Classes. Published previews and video reports are available below:
- Men's Windsurfer (RS:X) - Written / Video previews
- Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) - Written / Video previews
- Men's One Person Dinghy (Laser) - Written / Video previews
- Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser Radial) - Written / Video previews
- Men's One Person Dinghy Heavyweight (Finn) - Written / Video previews
- Men's Two Person Dinghy (470) - Previews to follow
- Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) - Previews to follow
- Men's Skiff (49er) - Previews to follow
- Women's Skiff (49erFX) - Previews to follow
- Mixed Multihull (Nacra17) - Written / Video previews
Racing will commence at 25 July and conclude on 4 August.
HOW TO FOLLOW
World Sailing Olympic Website
World Sailing will run a dedicated website for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition with full results, news, imagery, video and links available. The website is available at https://tokyo2020.sailing.org/
Results / Schedule
The full schedule is available HERE. The daily schedule and all race results will be available HERE.
News
Daily morning reports previewing the action, evening reports reviewing the racing and features will be available throughout the Games HERE.
Social Media
Follow World Sailing on Social Media, and make sure you use the hashtag #Tokyo2020 to get involved in the conversation.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/
Twitter - @worldsailing
YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/worldsailingtv
Imagery
World Sailing's photographers will be on the water capturing all of the action with galleries available HERE.
Tracking
Tracking will be available on Rights Holding Broadcasters / Member National Authority websites. A full list of URLs will be available HERE.
Broadcasting
Find out what TV station will broadcast sailing at the Games HERE. World Sailing will feature some videos across its social media channels.