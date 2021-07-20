The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are about to begin! Sailing will start on Sunday 25 July and will run until Wednesday 4 August.





Tokyo 2020 will feature all ten Olympic Classes. Published previews and video reports are available below: Men's Windsurfer (RS:X) - Written / Video previews

Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) - Written / Video previews

Men's One Person Dinghy (Laser) - Written / Video previews

Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser Radial) - Written / Video previews

Men's One Person Dinghy Heavyweight (Finn) - Written / Video previews

Men's Two Person Dinghy (470) - Previews to follow

Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) - Previews to follow

Men's Skiff (49er) - Previews to follow

Women's Skiff (49erFX) - Previews to follow

Mixed Multihull (Nacra17) - Written / Video previews

Racing will commence at 25 July and conclude on 4 August.



HOW TO FOLLOW



World Sailing Olympic Website



World Sailing will run a dedicated website for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition with full results, news, imagery, video and links available. The website is available at



Results / Schedule



The full schedule is available



News



Daily morning reports previewing the action, evening reports reviewing the racing and features will be available throughout the Games



Social Media



Follow World Sailing on Social Media, and make sure you use the hashtag #Tokyo2020 to get involved in the conversation.



Facebook -

Instagram -

Twitter -

YouTube -



Imagery



World Sailing's photographers will be on the water capturing all of the action with galleries available



Tracking



Tracking will be available on Rights Holding Broadcasters / Member National Authority websites. A full list of URLs will be available



Broadcasting



Find out what TV station will broadcast sailing at the Games

A total of 350 athletes from 65 nations will compete out of Enoshima Yacht Harbour, in 250 boats.Tokyo 2020 will feature all ten Olympic Classes. Published previews and video reports are available below:Racing will commence at 25 July and conclude on 4 August.World Sailing will run a dedicated website for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition with full results, news, imagery, video and links available. The website is available at https://tokyo2020.sailing.org/ The full schedule is available HERE . The daily schedule and all race results will be available HERE Daily morning reports previewing the action, evening reports reviewing the racing and features will be available throughout the Games HERE Follow World Sailing on Social Media, and make sure you use the hashtagto get involved in the conversation.Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/ Twitter - @worldsailing YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/worldsailingtv World Sailing's photographers will be on the water capturing all of the action with galleries available HERE Tracking will be available on Rights Holding Broadcasters / Member National Authority websites. A full list of URLs will be available HERE Find out what TV station will broadcast sailing at the Games HERE . World Sailing will feature some videos across its social media channels.