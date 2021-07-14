Nominations are now open for the 2021 World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award, the highest recognition of success in marine sustainability.









Since its inception in 2018, the World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award has attracted more than 100 high-quality entries worldwide that showcased sustainability initiatives within the sport.



World Sailing and 11th Hour Racing encourage entries from individual sailors, sailing clubs, events, classes, federations, and the wider marine industry, no matter how big or small their programme or initiative may be.



Dan Reading, Head of Sustainability at World Sailing, commented, "The World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award showcases the best global initiatives within marine sustainability.



"The breadth of previous winners, Corpus Christi Yacht Club, The Green Blue / RYA and Starboard, shows that the entire sailing community can play a part in our mission to make a significant impact in global sustainability.



"We strongly encourage the entire international community, from the smallest of sailing clubs to well established events and class associations, to put forward a nomination and showcase their initiatives and programmes in action."



Corpus Christi Yacht Club (CCYC) won the inaugural award in 2018 following the successful delivery of the 2018 Youth Sailing World Championships, and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) / The Green Blue claimed the accolade in 2019.



In 2020, public voting was introduced to engage the international sailing community. With 10,000 votes received, Starboard won the Award for their comprehensive sustainability initiatives, including reclaiming 1.1kg of plastic for every board produced through their Plastic Offset Program.



The deadline for nominations is 10 September 2021. An expert panel of World Sailing officials, 11th Hour Racing staff and sustainability experts will assess the nominations and decide on a shortlist of four.



