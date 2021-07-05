After eight races in typical Silvaplana conditions with the Maloja wind blowing from the south west, it was the French teams that took the first three places in the 2021 Open Nacra 15 European Championships.

The favourites did not disappoint and French sailors placed first, second and third in the open ranking.



In typical windy Silvaplana conditions, topping 18 knots, it was Clément Matineau and Thomas Proust, already bronze medalists from the Nacra 15 World Championships in 2018 that came out as winners. The regularity of the male team from La Rochelle allowed them to win gold not only in the Open ranking but also the under 19 years ranking (U19).



Only three points separated them from the second team, Camille Rigaud and Julien Moutarde. The mixed team from Brittany, Manolo Geslin Grimaud and Marion Declef, equal on points with second took bronze. They only missed out on silver due to a final race countback in ultra-tight racing.



Martineau commented, "We are very happy to win the European Championships in Silvaplana. It was a really good regatta in difficult shifty conditions, but our regularity paid off."



Switzerland's Nacra 15 champion Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann won two out the three races on Sunday and climbed to fourth position overall to complete the U19 podium with a bronze.



Fehlmann said, "This was our first International regatta together for a long time, and during the first races we were able to compare our level to the other competitors. After settling in, we were able to win three of total eight races which was great. We are super happy."



The French again showed their strength in the U16 catagory, with Thipaine Ridea and Titouan Moreau taking gold. Silver went to Youan Champs and Gwilherm Cadic and the bronze went to the Belgium team of Mateo Leclercq and Leanoard Martens.



Without suprise, the Nations Trophy was won by France, ahead of Belgium and Italy. The European Championships firmly mark the welcomed re-start of International Nacra 15 events.



Next up is the Nacra Championships in Gravedona, lake Como in August, followed by the Nacra 15 World Championships in La Grand Motte late October / early Nov and the Youth Sailing World Championships presented by Hempel in Oman in December.