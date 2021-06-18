World Sailing is delighted to announce that the 50th edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships presented by Hempel will be held at Mussanah Sports City, Oman, from 11-18 December 2021.





Located approximately 100km north of Muscat International Airport, Mussanah is a top-class, purpose-built sporting venue, capable of hosting large-scale events and facilitating hundreds of athletes. It is renowned for its high-quality sailing conditions all year round. During December, temperatures are expected to be around 24°C on average, while the average wind strength is expected to be around 10-17 knots.



Quanhai Li, World Sailing President, said, "For the last five decades, the Youth Sailing World Championships have provided young athletes from all around the world with the opportunity to showcase their talent and test themselves against the very best opposition.



"The Youth Worlds also allows young sailors to learn about the importance of sport and fair competition, and to forge lifelong friendships with like-minded people from all corners of the globe. It is a hugely important event on our calendar, and it is with great pleasure that we can announce this year's hosts. I am confident that Oman Sail will put on a fantastic show."



David Graham, Chief Executive Officer at World Sailing, said, "The sailors at the Youth Worlds are the future stars of our sport and we aim to provide the best possible experience for them. We were really impressed with both Oman's and Malta's bids, and it was a tough choice for the Evaluation Panel, with both venues demonstrating the expertise to host a memorable championship.



"Oman's outstanding facilities and sailing conditions will help to make this Youth Worlds a memorable one for all involved."



Dr Khamis Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer at Oman Sail, said, "We are delighted to have been selected as host nation for the 2021 Youth World Sailing Championships presented by Hempel, following a very competitive bid process. Oman has a proven track record in hosting major international sporting events, and we look forward to welcoming the best young sailors from around the world to experience the Sultanate's legendary hospitality and majestic waters later this year.



"With its superb maritime facilities, Mussanah is internationally recognised as a leading destination for sailing events. I look forward to seeing our outstanding staging and race management teams deliver yet another memorable event on our shores that will have long lasting socio-economic benefits for the Sultanate of Oman."



World Sailing received two high-quality bids to host the 2021 Youth Worlds, with Oman selected ahead of Valletta, Malta by a Youth Worlds Evaluation Panel before final approval by the Board of Directors.



The Youth Worlds will be a prime example of Oman's commitment to the environment with preservation of the natural resources embedded in every activity. As part of Oman's Vision 2040 priorities, the staging of this tournament will drive greater awareness of the importance of environmental sustainability and ensuring Oman's beautiful natural landscape is protected long into the future.



The last Youth Sailing World Championships were held in Gydnia, Poland in 2019, where 409 sailors from 66 nations competed across nine youth events, including the Boy's and Girl's divisions of the 29er, 420, RS:X and Laser Radial, as well as the Mixed Multihull, the Nacra 15. The 2020 Youth Worlds were scheduled to be held in Salvador, Brazil, in December 2020, but the event was unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Planning for this year's edition of the event has taken into consideration any relevant precautions required for everyone travelling to Oman, with further information regarding the event to be announced in due course.



About the Youth Worlds



First held in Sweden in 1971, the Youth Sailing World Championships are World Sailing's flagship event for youth sailors.



Past notable winners include American's Cup skippers Chris Dickson (NZL), Russell Coutts (NZL) and Dean Barker (NZL); Olympic medallists Nathan Outteridge (AUS), Iain Jensen (AUS), Robert Scheidt (BRA), Amelie Lux (GER), Ben Ainslie (GBR), Iain Percy (GBR), Alessandra Sensini (ITA), Elise Rechichi (AUS) and Tessa Parkinson (AUS); and The Ocean Race sailors Stuart Bannatyne (NZL) and Richard Clarke (CAN). The most successful Youth World Champions are Sally Cuthbert (GBR) and Zofia Klepacka (POL), having won four successive titles in the Laser II and Mistral respectively.



Following the success of their athletes at the 2019 edition, Spain is the current holder of the Nations Trophy, awarded annually to the top-performing nation at the Youth Worlds.



About Oman Sail



Operating under Oman Tourism Development Company, Oman Sail is tasked with rekindling the country's maritime eminence, promote the Sultanate around the world through sailing, contribute to the sustainable prosperity of the nation and provide long-term learning opportunities for the youth. Since 2008, Oman Sail has built a solid foundation around Sailing, Tourism, Commerce, Health and Environment, all underpinned with competency-based development for its workforce. Committed to offering both men and women equal opportunities to learn, Oman Sail's programmes focus on nurturing young talent to develop the sailing champions of tomorrow, increasing revenue in the tourism, activity and experiential learning markets and gaining prominent international exposure for the country. The company has a strong track record in delivering a portfolio of events across the Sultanate to showcase Oman's natural beauty, tourism potential, the people's hospitality, and the infrastructure readiness for business opportunities. More information can be found on

