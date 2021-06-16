The EC Decision was held to be null and void and the Panel has accordingly directed the newly constituted Ethics Commission to consider Mr Andersen's challenge to Mr Pla's Opinion afresh.
The third and fourth grounds of Mr Andersen's appeal have been dismissed on the grounds that they are no longer necessary or relevant. The Appeal report can be found here - https://www.sailing.org/tools/documents/DecisionofIndependentAppealPanelKAvEC210430-[27368].pdf
