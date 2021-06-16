Following an appeal to the Independent Appeals Panel ("Panel") made by Mr Kim Andersen against the decision of the Ethics Commission from 8 October 2020 ("EC Decision"), the Panel has partially upheld Mr Andersen's appeal.





The third and fourth grounds of Mr Andersen's appeal have been dismissed on the grounds that they are no longer necessary or relevant. The Appeal report can be found here - https://www.sailing.org/tools/documents/DecisionofIndependentAppealPanelKAvEC210430-[27368].pdf The EC Decision was held to be null and void and the Panel has accordingly directed the newly constituted Ethics Commission to consider Mr Andersen's challenge to Mr Pla's Opinion afresh.