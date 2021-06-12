The light and fickle winds from the days prior look set to be replaced with a stable 10-11 knot breeze with gusts of up to 20 knots from the north west.
Three races remain in the 49er and 49erFX fleets and sailors will be doing everything they can to qualify for Sunday's Medal Races.
As it currently stands, Dutch Tokyo 2020 Olympians lead the way in both fleets. Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz have a 13 point lead in the 49erFX and Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt are four points clear in the 49er.
Racing is scheduled to commence at 11:00 local time. The top ten in each fleet will advance to the Medal Race. All remaining competitors will sail a single fleet race on Sunday to decide the final standings.
