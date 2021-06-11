After two days of light wind competition that included six 49er and five 49erFX races, the fleet are moving into the latter part of the competition.
At the midway point it's Dutch delight in both fleets as the nations representatives for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games lead the way. Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt top the billing in the 49er and Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz are in firm control in the 49erFX.
A west south west breeze is forecast for Friday and will be stronger than the days prior. 10-11 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the latter part of the day will be warmly welcomed by the sailors who have been tested by shifting, fickle winds over the first two days.
Racing commences at 11:00 local time with the 49er up first followed by the 49erFX.
HOW TO FOLLOW
EVENT WEBSITE
Click here for further information on Medemblik and the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta www.allianzregatta.org.
ENTRIES / RESULTS / SCHEDULE
Click here to view the entry list in full.
Click here for the schedule.
Results will be available here.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/
Twitter - @worldsailing
PRESS RELEASES
All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - https://allianzregatta.org/the-event/news/.
World Sailing Newsletter
World Sailing Newsletter is the weekly online newsletter of World Sailing.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.