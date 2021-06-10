49er and 49erFX sailors racing at the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta in Medemblik, The Netherlands were greeted by sunshine and breeze this morning as they prepared for their second day of racing.





All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - The 31-boat 49er fleet and 18-boat 49erFX fleet sailed three races on the opening day and Tokyo 2020 Olympians Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (FRA) and Annette Duetz and Annemiek Bekkering (NED) took the early advantage.Sailors are vying for a spot in Sunday's Medal Races and the conditions are forecast to be light but stable on Thursday with 5-8 knots of breeze from the west.Racing in the 49erFX will start at 11:00 local time with the 49er following at 13:00.Click here for further information on Medemblik and the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta www.allianzregatta.org Click here to view the entry list in full.Click here for the schedule.Results will be available here Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/ Twitter - @worldsailing All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - https://allianzregatta.org/the-event/news/