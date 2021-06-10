The 31-boat 49er fleet and 18-boat 49erFX fleet sailed three races on the opening day and Tokyo 2020 Olympians Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (FRA) and Annette Duetz and Annemiek Bekkering (NED) took the early advantage.
Sailors are vying for a spot in Sunday's Medal Races and the conditions are forecast to be light but stable on Thursday with 5-8 knots of breeze from the west.
Racing in the 49erFX will start at 11:00 local time with the 49er following at 13:00.
