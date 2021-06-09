The first part of the event concluded on Sunday 6 June with Marie Barrue (FRA) and Lorenzo Chiavarini (GBR) claiming ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 gold. Marta Maggetti (ITA) and Piotr Myszka (POL) took the honours in the Men's and Women's RS:X and Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (NED) came out on top in the Nacra 17.
The 49er fleet features 33-boats and three Olympic teams including Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen (DEN), Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (FRA) and Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt (NED). In the 49erFX, 16 teams will race with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (NED) the sole team selected for the Games racing.
Racing is scheduled to commence at 11:00 local time on Wednesday 9 June. A west south west breeze is forecast with wind speeds from 5-7 knots with gusts up to 13 knots.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
