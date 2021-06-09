Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta resumes on Wednesday 9 June as the 49er and 49erFX take to the water in Medemblik, The Netherlands.





The 49er fleet features 33-boats and three Olympic teams including Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen (DEN), Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (FRA) and Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt (NED). In the 49erFX, 16 teams will race with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (NED) the sole team selected for the Games racing.



Racing is scheduled to commence at 11:00 local time on Wednesday 9 June. A west south west breeze is forecast with wind speeds from 5-7 knots with gusts up to 13 knots.



HOW TO FOLLOW



EVENT WEBSITE

Click here for further information on Medemblik and the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta



ENTRIES / RESULTS / SCHEDULE

Click



Click



Results will be available



SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #

Facebook -

Instagram -

Twitter -



PRESS RELEASES

All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - The first part of the event concluded on Sunday 6 June with Marie Barrue (FRA) and Lorenzo Chiavarini (GBR) claiming ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 gold. Marta Maggetti (ITA) and Piotr Myszka (POL) took the honours in the Men's and Women's RS:X and Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (NED) came out on top in the Nacra 17.The 49er fleet features 33-boats and three Olympic teams including Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen (DEN), Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (FRA) and Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt (NED). In the 49erFX, 16 teams will race with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (NED) the sole team selected for the Games racing.Racing is scheduled to commence at 11:00 local time on Wednesday 9 June. A west south west breeze is forecast with wind speeds from 5-7 knots with gusts up to 13 knots.Click here for further information on Medemblik and the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta www.allianzregatta.org Click here to view the entry list in full.Click here for the schedule.Results will be available here Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/ Twitter - @worldsailing All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - https://allianzregatta.org/the-event/news/