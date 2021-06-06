The first half of the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta draws to a close on Sunday 6 June with the Medal Races for the ILCA 6, ILCA 7, Men's and Women's RS:X and Nacra 17 fleets.





Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (NED) have confirmed gold in the Nacra 17 and, barring any final day disasters, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 gold will go to Marie Barrue (FRA) and Lorenzo Chiavarini (GBR). All remaining medals remain close, and it will go down to the wire across the five Medal Races.



The Men's RS:X will sail first at 11:00 local time and will be followed by the Women's RS:X at 11:45, the Nacra 17 at 12:30, ILCA 7 at 13:15 and the ILCA 6 at 14:00.



Sailors who finished outside of the top ten will also take to the water today to complete their week of competition.



Medemblik has seemingly saved the best weather conditions for last on Sunday with a consistent 10 knots of breeze forecast and gusts of up to 17 knots. The temperature will range from 17-18 degrees with some cloud cover.



Click here for further information on Medemblik and the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta www.allianzregatta.org Click here to view the entry list in full.Click here for the schedule.Results will be available here Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/ Twitter - @worldsailing All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - https://allianzregatta.org/the-event/news/