Competition over the first three days has been tight as sailors test themselves in Olympic calibre fleets as the clock ticks down to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The Allianz Regatta is the final opportunity for the sailors to race competitively pre-Games and the prospective Olympians are thriving on the water.
Two races are scheduled in the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 and there will be a tough fight for the sailors aiming for a spot in the top ten. Three races are scheduled for the 21-boat Men's RS:X fleet as those on the fringe of the top ten aim to make a late charge. The seven-boat Women's RS:X and four-boat Nacra 17 fleet will all advance to the Medal Race and have three races scheduled today.
A north west breeze is forecast for Saturday's action and is expected to have higher stability than the days prior. 8-10 knots with gusts up to 13 knots are predicted.
Racing commences at 10:30 local time.
