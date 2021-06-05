The qualification stage will conclude on Saturday at the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta in Medemblik, The Netherlands as sailors target a spot in the top ten for Sunday's Medal Races.





The Allianz Regatta is the final opportunity for the sailors to race competitively pre-Games and the prospective Olympians are thriving on the water.



Two races are scheduled in the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 and there will be a tough fight for the sailors aiming for a spot in the top ten. Three races are scheduled for the 21-boat Men's RS:X fleet as those on the fringe of the top ten aim to make a late charge. The seven-boat Women's RS:X and four-boat Nacra 17 fleet will all advance to the Medal Race and have three races scheduled today.



A north west breeze is forecast for Saturday's action and is expected to have higher stability than the days prior. 8-10 knots with gusts up to 13 knots are predicted.



Racing commences at 10:30 local time.



