Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta moves into a critical period on Friday 4 June as the competition reaches the latter stages.





The ILCA 7 will move into gold and silver fleet racing. There were no surprises during the qualification phase with many of the prospective Tokyo 2020 Olympians in the gold fleet, continuing their preparations for the Games.



In the ILCA 6, there are high scores aplenty among the fleet so there will be a sense of caution among the racers.



Meanwhile, the points are tight in the Men's and Women's RS:X fleets with plenty of Tokyo 2020 Olympians aiming to set a benchmark before the Games. The young Nacra 17 fleet will also continue racing.



As of 10:00 local time, the competition was postponed due to light winds, so the scheduled start time has been delayed. A northern breeze is expected to kick in towards the latter part of the day.



After two days of racing, sailors have laid down the foundation of their week and will be using today and Saturday to ensure they're either fighting for a medal or battling for a place in Sunday's Medal Races.