Yesterday's racing marked a return of the World Cup for the first time since Miami in January 2020. Excitement was prevalent amongst the racers as they got back to competitive racing and targeting Tokyo. On day two, sailors are now expecting top performances to solidify their position heading into the remainder of the week.
The ILCA 7 will conclude their qualification series today ahead of two days of gold and silver fleet racing before Sunday's Medal Races. The top sailors will be fighting throughout the day to ensure they are in the top 30 and battling to be the best.
For the ILCA 6, Men's and Women's RS:X and Nacra 17 fleets, it's business as usual as their fleet racing continues.
The ILCA 6 will start racing at 10:30 local time followed by the ILCA 7 at 13:00 on Race Area B. On Race Area A, the Nacra 17 fleet will start at 11:00. The Men's RS:X will takeover at 13:00 with the Women's RS:X moments later at 13:07.
Another day of light wind is forecast. A 6-9 knot breeze is expected to veer from south west to west as the day progresses which could make for some inconsistencies and challenging racing.
