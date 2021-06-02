The sense of excitement from the first day of the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta has been replaced with a sense of expectation on day two.





The ILCA 7 will conclude their qualification series today ahead of two days of gold and silver fleet racing before Sunday's Medal Races. The top sailors will be fighting throughout the day to ensure they are in the top 30 and battling to be the best.



For the ILCA 6, Men's and Women's RS:X and Nacra 17 fleets, it's business as usual as their fleet racing continues.



The ILCA 6 will start racing at 10:30 local time followed by the ILCA 7 at 13:00 on Race Area B. On Race Area A, the Nacra 17 fleet will start at 11:00. The Men's RS:X will takeover at 13:00 with the Women's RS:X moments later at 13:07.



Another day of light wind is forecast. A 6-9 knot breeze is expected to veer from south west to west as the day progresses which could make for some inconsistencies and challenging racing.



Click here for further information on Medemblik and the Hempel World Cup Series - Allianz Regatta www.allianzregatta.com Click here to view the entry list in full.Click here for the schedule.Results will be available here Follow the event on World Sailing's social networks and get involved in the conversation using #Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/worldsailingofficial/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/worldsailingofficial/ Twitter - @worldsailing All World Sailing international press releases throughout the duration of the Hempel World Cup Series, including the latest news and reports, are available to read here - https://allianzregatta.org/the-event/news/