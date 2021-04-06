The 2021 Australian Para Sailing Championships, for Hansa 303 One Person and Two Person divisions, were held in conjunction with the Australian Hansa Class Championships in Canberra over the Easter holiday weekend.Tasmanian Chris Symonds claimed the Open and Para National titles in both the One Person and the Two Person divisions, sailing the latter with Manuela Klinger.Dominant in this class, Symonds won the 2019 Australian Para Sailing Championships in the Hansa 303 One Person in Melbourne, along with the 2019 Australian Hansa Class Open Championships in both the One Person and the Two Person divisions in Koombana Bay, Western Australia.While eight races had been scheduled over three day for the 2021 event, persistent light winds meant that only one session of just three races could be completed for each class over the Sunday and Monday. There was no racing at all on the first day of competition.International Para Classifier Sarah Ross and Trainee National Classifier Kate Dunoon were on hand before the regatta to classify eight athletes and add another five athletes with intellectual impairment to the Australian Para Sailing Register. Australian Sailing's Craig Ferris provided a two-day coaching program in the days before competition.