World Sailing is sad to report the passing of Dr. Robin Wallace (USA), former International Race Officer, at the age of 84 on 20 March 2021.



Robin was a dedicated volunteer in the sport and well-known amongst the community in Newport, Rhode Island, USA, where he lived for most of his life.



He was an International Race Officer for 18 years between 1999-2017, and also held other positions within the governance within sailing; he was a member of the World Youth Sailing Trust from 1995-2017, the Race Management Sub-committee from 1999-2013 and the Medical Commission from 2001-2017. He also held a variety of roles at US Sailing; starting with his designation as a Recognised Senior Race Officer in 1983, Robin also served as Area Race Officer for Area A, chair of the Race Management Committee, and a member of the Sports Medicine Committee. Robin's enthusiasm for the 12 Metre class also led him to serve as Secretary for the Class Association in 1987-88.



Born and raised in Weymouth, UK, Robin grew up sailing with his father, who was commodore of the Royal Dorset Yacht Club, the Challenger of Record for the 1964 America's Cup. His first visit to Newport was to attend the event, and he moved there after completing his residency in the United States.



As a member of the Ida Lewis Yacht Club, Robin, alongside predecessor Robert Conner, introduced "ton" racing to the USA, which was at the time a type of level ocean racing found primarily in Europe. He also sought to establish new standards of excellence in race management at the Club, for which it is still recognised for today, and later became a Commodore at the Club. Robin was also a long-time member of the New York Yacht Club.



Robin taught many, many rising race officers, and often continued to mentor them as they progressed in their careers. As a race officer, he ran events of all types, from local youth regattas to high-level racing, such as the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series in 1980 and 1983 to select the America's Cup Challenger. He was also the long-time race officer for Shields Fleet 9 in Newport.



He tirelessly promoted the sport of sailing within Newport, and took on the role of Chairman of the State Yachting Committee for over 17 years. The 2014/15 and 2017/18 editions of the Volvo Ocean Race stopped in Newport, and it is fair to say this would not have happened without the efforts of the Committee.



After the USA lost the America's Cup in 1983, Robin became one of the founding members of Sail Newport, a public sailing organisation that provides sailing instruction and boating facilities to the public. Still to this day, Sail Newport provides children in the area with an introduction to sailing.



World Sailing sends its condolences to Robin's family and friends at this difficult time.