World Sailing is currently advertising for a Classes Executive to join the Technical and Offshore Team.

The WS Classes Executive is responsible for managing the administrative and technical services to the 120 World Sailing Class Associations and their manufacturers, specially focused on servicing classes and maintaining World Sailing's databases and reporting systems.



All applications should be sent to:

