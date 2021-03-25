World Sailing is currently advertising for a Finance Assistant.

Click here for the job description.



Reporting to the Finance Director, the Finance Assistant will have primary responsibility for purchase and sales ledger management, processing of payments and receipts and preparing draft management accounts. The role requires an individual who is a real team player, a strong communicator, someone with excellent attention to detail and who is both comfortable with change and looks to continually improve process.



All applications should be sent to: human.resources@sailing.org with a CV and covering letter by 31 March 2021.