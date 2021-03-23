World Sailing, the International Federation of the sport, is recruiting for members of its independent Judicial Board to serve through to the middle of 2025.





The Judicial Board serve a critical governance role within World Sailing, ensuring the independence of its judicial processes.World Sailing's Judicial Board are responsible for ensuring the independence and integrity of the disciplinary system for the world governing body of the sport. The Board do not investigate or hear cases themselves but ensure that all investigatory and disciplinary functions are carried out by the appropriate personnel and panels.All roles are voluntary, click here for further information on the roles, the commitment required and detailed information on how to apply.All applications, including a letter of application, full Curriculum Vitae, contact details and full contact details of two referees, should be sent by email to office@sailing.org no later than 31 March 2021.World Sailing's Board of Directors will consider all applications before making a recommendation to World Sailing's Council. Appointments are anticipated to be made at the end of May 2021.