The Lanzarote International Regatta began on Sunday 21 March, with over 240 sailors from more than 30 nations competing across the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Olympic classes.

49er : Ireland, Italy, Belgium, Estonia, Russia, Norway, Greece

: Ireland, Italy, Belgium, Estonia, Russia, Norway, Greece 49erFX : Sweden, Italy, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Malta

: Sweden, Italy, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Malta Nacra 17: Finland, Croatia, Netherlands, Greece, Hungary, Russia

This event will serve as a Tokyo 2020 European qualifier in all three classes, and an African qualifier in the Nacra 17, while several nations will make their athlete selections based on the results of this regatta.The European countries competing for one nation qualification spot in each class are as follows:



Tunisia is the only African nation featuring in the Nacra 17 class this week, therefore they will claim this qualification spot simply by competing at this event.



On the opening day of racing, Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove, who are aiming to qualify Ireland in the 49er class, made the best possible start as they lead the 44-boat fleet with one win and two third places from the opening three races.



Dylan Fletcher-Scott & Stuart Bithell (GBR), silver medallists at Ready Steady Tokyo in 2019, are in second place overall, while Erwan Fischer & Julien Thibault (FRA) are third. The Brits won the second race of the day, with Croatian duo Sime & Mihovil Fantela taking the opening victory.



In the 49erFX, Lili Sebesi & Albane Dubois (FRA), who are still hoping to earn the French ticket to the Games, top the 46-boat fleet with a first, second and eighth place on Day 1. Helene Næss & Marie Rønningen (NOR) sit in second, and Annemiek Bekkering & Annette Duetz (NED), who took the opening win of the fleet, are third. Isaura Maenhaut & Anouk Geurts (BEL) picked up the final win of the day.



Elsewhere, in the Nacra 17, German team Paul Kohlhoff & Alica Stuhlemmer bagged two seconds and a first place in the 20-boat fleet to make a storming start to their regatta. Quentin Delapierre & Manon Audinet (FRA) sit in second, also with a race win under their belt, with their compatriots Tim Mourniac & Noa Ancian third. Spaniards Tara Pacheco (who is from the Canary Islands) & Florian Trittel took the other race win of the day.