Emirates Team New Zealand move within one win of retaining the Auld Mug after day 6 of the 36th America's Cup presented by PRADA.

The first race of the day was without any doubt the tightest match raced so far, with Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli fighting neck to neck until the Defender took the lead on the penultimate leg and sailed to a 6-3 score.



Race 10 was due to start at 5:45 pm but a last minute wind shift forced the Race Committee to call off the match and the teams to push the stop button one more time until tomorrow at 4:15 - but the end might not be around the corner just yet.



Emirates Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

Race 9

Start: 1645

Port: NZL

Stbd: ITA

Course: C

Axis: 266

Length: 1.86nm

Current: 0.1 knots @ 137

Wind: 12-13 knots 255 degrees

Winner: Emirates Team New Zealand 00:30



Today had a very different feel. Today was the first day that the America's Cup could be won. Today was the chance for the Italians to redress the balance after a day in which they had lost two races after winning the starts and maintaining their advantage for the first few legs. Today was the day that Emirates Team New Zealand could take another step towards winning the Cup.



Emirates Team New Zealand entered cleanly across Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, who took their time to gybe around and head out to the right-hand side of the pre-start zone. The Kiwis were first to get there, gybing around while the Italians tacked before diving back down to the Kiwis.



Plenty of weaving followed as both boats tried to slow down on their approach to the start line. With the greater wind speeds, the pre-start zone was feeling smaller.



The start was even, both on starboard but a big big gap between the two as they charged out to the left-hand boundary at 30 knots.



A critical tack was coming - could Luna Rossa get up to the Kiwis and cast dirty air on them? The Italians' height mode was working as they eventually forced the Kiwis to tack off while they headed for the right-hand lay line for the top gate, who had to put in two tacks to get around the top gate plus. As they came together, the Kiwis dipped the Italians' transom to take the right hand mark of Gate 1, while Luna Rossa took the left hand mark, leading by just a second.



As the pair split on the downwind leg, the Kiwis seemed to get a better gust of breeze and managed to cross in front of the Italians when they came back together; a lead change followed. Now they had swapped sides, gone to the full width of the course and were about to come back at each other for another cross. This time it was the Italians who were in front; another lead change. By the bottom gate, a perfectly-executed gybe by the Italians protected their position and forced the Kiwis to follow them through Gate 2.



As the second beat continued the battle remained close, but by the top at Gate 3, the Italians had protected their lead once again. The same was true of Leg 4 with yet more close racing. At the bottom Luna Rossa rounded the right-hand mark of Gate 4 and were three seconds ahead as Emirates Team New Zealand took the left-hand mark. The Italians had released their cover on the Kiwis, although they retained the starboard tack advantage. When they came back together, Luna Rossa were still ahead.



But the big change came towards the top of Leg 5 when the pair came together once again. Now it was the turn of the Kiwis to come back in on starboard. But Luna Rossa were just ahead as they crossed and tacked in front of the Kiwis, forcing the defenders to tack back to the right-hand side of the course. Was this another risk? The Italians would be on port tack when they came back.



But there was trouble in store as the breeze shifted right, benefitting the Kiwis.



By the time the pair came back for Gate 5, Team New Zealand had taken the lead, rounding the left-hand mark ahead by 18 seconds.



One leg to the finish with a distance of 400 m between the pair, a big distance to make up for the Italians with so little runway left. As Emirates Team New Zealand came into the finish, they had taken Race 9 by 29 seconds in the closing stages of the race.



A dramatic and closely-fought race to place Emirates Team New Zealand within just one win to take the 36th America's Cup.



The Match will resume tomorrow 16th of March at 4:15 pm NZT weather permitting, with no possible start later than 6:00 pm NZT.