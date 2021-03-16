World Sailing is currently advertising for a Salesforce Analyst (3-6 months contract).

Click here for the job description.



The Salesforce Analyst will assist with the transition of business processes to Salesforce - itself a component of a wider platform replacement programme. The role sought is a hybrid analyst with strong business skills and able to implement the requirements in Salesforce with hands-on configuration.



All applications should be sent to: human.resources@sailing.org with a CV and covering letter by 31 March 2021. Interviews will take place the week commencing 5 April.