Click here for the job description.
The Salesforce Analyst will assist with the transition of business processes to Salesforce - itself a component of a wider platform replacement programme. The role sought is a hybrid analyst with strong business skills and able to implement the requirements in Salesforce with hands-on configuration.
All applications should be sent to: human.resources@sailing.org with a CV and covering letter by 31 March 2021. Interviews will take place the week commencing 5 April.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
