Sailing will hold 12 medal events at the upcoming 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, after a proposal by Panam Sailing to Panam Sports was approved.

Event Gender Equipment 1-Person Windsurf (Olympic) Men iQFOiL 1-Person Windsurf (Olympic) Women iQFOiL 1-Person Dinghy (Olympic) Men ILCA Standard 1-Person Dinghy (Olympic) Women ILCA Radial 2-Person Skiff (Olympic) Men 49er 2-Person Skiff (Olympic) Women 49erFX 2-Person Multihull (Olympic) Mixed Nacra 17 2-Person Kite Relay (Olympic in 2024) Mixed Formula Kite 1-Person Regional Dinghy Men Sunfish 1-Person Regional Dinghy Women Sunfish 2-Person Dinghy Mixed Snipe 3-Person Dinghy Mixed (2 Women/1 Man) Lightning

There will now be two Regional Dinghy events sailed in the Sunfish; the 1-Person Regional Dinghy (Men) and the 1-Person Regional Dinghy (Women).These two events will replace the single 1-Person Dinghy (Open) event.There were 11 medal events in Sailing at the 2019 Panam Games in Lima, Peru, and 10 medal events at the 2015 Panam Games in Toronto, Canada.This increase in medals will not, however, result in an increase of athlete quota places.At Lima 2019, Sailing was allocated 168 athlete quota places. As previously announced, four gold medallists at the Cali 2021 Junior Panam Games will make up an additional four named athletes at the Santiago 2023 Panam Games, meaning that the final athlete quota total for Santiago 2023 will be 172 athletes.The distribution of the 168 + 4 named athlete quota among the 12 events will be announced at the same time as the country qualifying system, which is expected to be announced in the November 2021 timeframe, two years prior to the Santiago 2023 Panam Games.The full Slate of Events at the Santiago 2023 Panam Games is as follows: