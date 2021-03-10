Racing began in both the Men's and Women's fleets at the 2021 RS:X European Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.





And all six medallists from last time out have returned in 2021 to try and finish on the podium again.



The defending champions are Yoav Cohen (ISR) in the Men's fleet, and Charline Picon (FRA) in the Women's fleet.



On Tuesday 9 March, the first day of racing at this year's Europeans, only one race was completed per fleet in relatively light conditions.



In the Men's fleet, reigning world champion Kiran Badloe (NED) made the perfect start with a win.



He was followed by Piotr Myszka (POL), and Cohen, who began his title defence with a solid third place from Race 1.



In the Women's fleet, Danish windsurfer Lærke Buhl-Hansen claimed the opening win of the series, with Giorgia Speciale (ITA) finishing second and Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (POL) coming third in the first race.



Picon finished 11th as she looks to retain her European title.



Racing continues throughout this week, and results can be found Hosted in the same location at the 2020 Europeans, this year's event has attracted 60 athletes from 22 nations.And all six medallists from last time out have returned in 2021 to try and finish on the podium again.The defending champions are Yoav Cohen (ISR) in the Men's fleet, and Charline Picon (FRA) in the Women's fleet.On Tuesday 9 March, the first day of racing at this year's Europeans, only one race was completed per fleet in relatively light conditions.In the Men's fleet, reigning world champion Kiran Badloe (NED) made the perfect start with a win.He was followed by Piotr Myszka (POL), and Cohen, who began his title defence with a solid third place from Race 1.In the Women's fleet, Danish windsurfer Lærke Buhl-Hansen claimed the opening win of the series, with Giorgia Speciale (ITA) finishing second and Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (POL) coming third in the first race.Picon finished 11th as she looks to retain her European title.Racing continues throughout this week, and results can be found here