Global league to set the new standard for sustainable global event hosting working with cities committed to a better future





Responsible for more than 70 percent of the world's energy-related carbon emissions, cities play a crucial role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. SailGP host cities will share its commitment to a cleaner future and will be pioneering innovative solutions to mitigate climate change.



As the first climate positive sports and entertainment property - removing more carbon than its footprint - SailGP is already leading the way and setting a new standard for major event hosting. From its inception in 2019, SailGP has been measuring, reducing and offsetting its own carbon footprint and has set an ambitious target of 55 percent reduction of its carbon footprint - based on science - by 2025, as well as committing to being fully powered by nature by 2025. The remaining carbon that can not be eliminated is offset via a partnership with One Carbon World, directly supporting renewable energy wind projects around the world.



SailGP became a world first in sport to be certified as carbon neutral (carbon emission report) and achieve both the Carbon Neutral International Standard and join the UN Climate Neutral Now Initiative, reaffirming its commitment to maintain a zero-carbon operational stance.



Further highlighting that SailGP is more than a racing championship, the global league has achieved the international sustainability standard ISO20121 in unprecedented speed ahead of its second season. A legacy born from the London 2012 Olympics, ISO20121 is a robust sustainable event management system developed to an international standard.



Future SailGP host cities must sign the league's Climate Action Charter and commit to two key impact projects: one on energy powered by nature for the city and a blue carbon project to maintain or restore critical carbon-sequestering shoreline ecosystems to protect the waters in which SailGP racing takes place.



SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said: "We want to use our platform to undertake bold and creative activities that achieve our goal of helping to accelerate the global transition to clean energy. SailGP Season 3 will set a new standard for sport globally though our aspiration to assemble the most sustainable global events calendar in sport. Therefore we are inviting cities that share our passion for the environment and clean energy to become a part of history and host a SailGP event in Season 3 and beyond."



Beyond positioning themselves as a global leader in sustainability and clean energy - plus the association with a world class climate positive global event - host venues will also benefit from direct economic impact. In its inaugural season, SailGP generated an average impact of $23 million per event and attracted a worldwide broadcast audience of 256 million across five events.



These economic and environmental benefits are matched with community engagement opportunities through SailGP Inspire - the league's inclusive community, education and outreach initiative - and SailGP's Race for the Future purpose-driven agenda.



Fiona Morgan, SailGP director of purpose and impact, said: "Our ambition is to be the most sustainable and purpose-driven global sports platform. We believe the power of sport can make a big difference to educate and tackle climate change, and next season will be another step in using our platform to do just that. We want to work with host cities that share our values and commitment to a cleaner and better future, and together - working with like-minded cities and partners - believe we have the power to change the world, one event, one city at a time."



Each grand prix is a two-day event comprising six races in identical high-speed catamarans, and includes a final match race to determine the winner. Two to three days of training provide additional scope for host venues to maximise activation opportunities.



Building on the foundations set in Seasons 1 and 2, SailGP's third season will commence in May 2022 and run through March 2023.



