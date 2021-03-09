Spanish, French and Israeli crews top the rankings early on at the 470 World Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.





And three teams who stood on the podium at the 2019 World Championship have made a blistering start to the regatta.



In the Men's fleet, Jordi Xammar & Nicolás Rodríguez (ESP) stormed into overall first with a race win and a second place, discarding a seventh from their second race of the day.



But following closely behind are Anton Dahlberg & Fredrik Bergström (SWE) who took the win in that second race, finishing fourth in Race 1 and discarding a fifth from Race 3.



Both the Spaniards (silver) and the Swedes (bronze) won medals at the last 470 Worlds in Enoshima, 2019, and are regular podium-sitters at major regattas.



The 2019 world champions, Mat Belcher & Will Ryan (AUS) are not competing at Vilamoura and are unable to defend their title.



In third place so far at the 2021 Worlds are Panagiotis Mantis & Pavlos Kagialis (GRE), bronze medallists at Rio 2016, who have scored a third, fourth and 13th (discarded) here so far. American duo Stuart McNay & David Hughes took the third and final race win of Day 1.



Over in the Women's fleet, Camille Lecointre & Aloïse Retornaz (FRA) also lead the way with three points, after taking a first and a second and discarding a 12th.



The French duo finished third at the 2019 Worlds but are hotly-tipped for success at Tokyo 2020, having won gold at the Ready Steady Tokyo test event in 2019.



Defending world champions Hannah Mills & Eilidh McIntyre (GBR) are down in 11th, after a second place in Race 1 was followed by a 22nd (discarded) and 16th.



In second overall after Day 1 are Silvia Mas & Patricia Cantero (ESP), who won Race 2 and also finished fifth and eighth (discarded), while Elena Berta & Bianca Caruso (ITA) sit in third with an 11th (discarded), fourth and fifth.



German team Luise Wanser & Anastasiya Winkel won the final race of the day in the Women's fleet, but are 10th overall.



Ahead of the 470's switch to one Mixed event at Paris 2024, a strong Mixed fleet of 20 teams are also competing at this year's Worlds.



Gil Cohen & Noam Homri of Israel already have a decent advantage with two points overall, following two wins and a sixth (discarded).



Two British teams occupy second and third overall so far; Freya Black & Marcus Tressler on five points, and Amy Seabright & James Taylor on six points.



