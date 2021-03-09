Highlighting women in our sport on International Women's Day to help build up to Steering the Course

8th March marks International Women's Day, described by the United Nations as "a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities."There are incredible women everywhere across all aspects of sailing - from the elite at the pinnacle of performance, breaking records or competing for medals and titles, to those unsung heroes at the grassroots who make a huge impact on the individuals they work with.At World Sailing, we believe we shouldn't limit the celebration of these women to just one day.And we also believe that it is important to celebrate women of all ages and all roles in our sport.This year, we are holding our first ever global women's sailing festival called Steering the Course.Supported by the IOC Development Fund, Steering the Course will aim to introduce women and girls across the globe to the sport of sailing, as well as encourage alternative pathways for those already within the sport, such as coaching or officiating.The festival will take place over two sets of dates: May 2021 for countries in the Northern Hemisphere, and October 2021 for countries in the Southern Hemisphere.So, to mark International Women's Day this year, we are asking women in sailing from all over the world to tell us their stories.If you are, or you know, a female sailor, coach, instructor, official or volunteer, who inspires others and goes above and beyond for the love of the sport, we'd like you to get in touch with us.Let us know who you are emailing about (if not yourself), which country they are based in, their role in the sport, and details about what they do, why they play such an important role and how they inspire others.For the chance to feature in a social media video on World Sailing's platforms, please also send imagery and video footage (preferably via WeTransfer.com ).Please note that while we will not be able to use all of the stories or content sent to us, we look forward to receiving all stories and appreciate each and every person who makes the effort to email in.

