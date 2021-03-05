World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is delighted to announce Musto as its Official Clothing Partner through to 2025. The partnership will enable collaboration between World Sailing and Musto to cement Musto's position as the number one performance sailing brand in the world.

Musto is a brand synonymous with sailing. Steeped in a rich heritage, Musto continue to bring innovative, game changing products to the sailing community to improve performance on the water.The brand of choice for Olympians, Paralympians, national teams and record-breakers around the world, Musto are pioneers and share World Sailing's vision for a world in which millions more fall in love with sailing.As part of the World Sailing and Musto partnership, the community of International Race Officials, responsible for governing the sport on the water at global events, will wear Musto clothing at World Sailing events. In addition, the World Sailing Team will wear Musto at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.World Sailing Chief Executive Officer, David Graham, said, "Musto was an obvious choice for World Sailing's Official Clothing Partner due to their long and successful legacy in sailing. We are delighted to be partnering with them.

"Their pace of change and innovation is impressive. Our sport is evolving very quickly with much faster boats which puts a greater demand on the kit we wear. Musto have responded quickly, enabling the sailors to focus on performing.

"World Sailing has ambitious sustainability goals and it was hugely important that Musto are pioneering in this space in their industry. The partnership covers the depth and breadth of our sport, which will enable us to collaborate on many levels and in turn grow global participation."



The announcement was made today [4 March 2021] at Musto's virtual Brand Showcase event in London. The World Sailing announcement was part of a wider programme of activity that demonstrated Musto's experience and expertise in sailing, with ambassadors dialling in to the Brand Showcase event for exclusive interviews with the international media. Among them were some of the sport's biggest names including: Tokyo Olympic Games team members John Gimson and Anna Burnet of the British Sailing Team, Charlie Enright of 11th Hour Racing Team, and French offshore sailor, Clarisse Crémer - who recently finished 12th in this year's Vendée Globe.



Scott Over, Commercial Director at World Sailing, added, "The partnership between World Sailing and Musto will enable both parties to work hand in hand to bring innovative and high-performance clothing to the global sailing community. We value the work our Race Officials deliver and look forward to providing them with the kit to allow them to deliver their work on and off the water as well as providing them with an online portal for supplementary items."



"Our partnership with World Sailing is the umbrella under which everything sits, allowing us to create brand advocacy by engaging the global sailing community from grassroots to Olympic level." explained Nick Houchin, Musto's Head of Marketing. "This partnership cements our position as the sailing world's leading performance clothing brand and will support our global growth ambitions. Now we are the Official Clothing Partner of sailing's governing body, we are looking forward to communicating and working with a truly global audience. It is something we are immensely excited about and proud to be a part of."



For more information on Musto's partnership with World Sailing, please visit www.musto.com.