Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain will host the European and African continental qualification regatta in the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

Organised by the Canary Islands Sailing Federation and Marina Rubicon, with the support of the Canary Islands Government, the event will enable up to six nations to win a place at Tokyo 2020.



There are two Olympic qualification spots available per class, with one allowing a European nation to qualify and the other allowing an African nation to qualify.



Each class will aim to complete a 15-race schedule plus a Medal Race, with the competition held across three different racing areas.



Over 300 sailors and staff members from around 35 countries, across all of the Olympic sailing classes, are currently training in Lanzarote ahead of Tokyo 2020. The feedback from sailors and coaches has been crucial for the selection of Marina Rubicon as the new venue for the Olympic qualification event.



Alastair Fox, Director of Events at World Sailing, said, "Hundreds of Olympic sailors from all over the world have been sailing safely in Lanzarote for several months now, with many nations holding winter training camps on the island for their athletes.



"Lanzarote was therefore a natural choice to hold these important qualifiers, and we would like to thank the Canary Islands Sailing Federation and Marina Rubicon for stepping up to host the event."



Rafael Bonilla, President of Canary Islands Sailing Federation, said, "We are delighted to host an event of this importance in Lanzarote. It's a good opportunity to show the potential from Spain. Our main target is to provide an amazing regatta and the best hospitality and organisation for all teams."



Rafael Lasso Lorenzo, CEO of Marina Rubicon, said, "We are passionate sailors and passionate about our island, and we are very happy to be able to host this qualification event and show the world of sailing the excellent combination between water and land that Lanzarote and the Canary Islands offer. All of our staff are really looking forward to this event and the opportunity to host more important events in the future."



The main support for the event comes from the Canary Islands Tourism Board. The regional government's tourism department has activated various communication actions addressed to the sports tourism segment and professional athletes, to make them aware of the alternatives offered by both Lanzarote and the rest of the Archipelago. This strategy includes supporting international regattas that will promote the image of the Canary Islands as a European benchmark in nautical sports.