As with the round the world race in 2022-23, the iconic Italian port of Genova will play host to the finale of The Ocean Race Europe in June.





The historic maritime city is already the home of The Grand Finale - the finish of the next edition of round the world race in 2022-23. Now, Genova will also host The Ocean Race Europe.



"In The Ocean Race Europe we are realising a dream of many - a race between European cities with engaged fans and athletes achieving the extraordinary while driving change for a healthier planet." said Race Chairman Richard Brisius.



"We understand the importance of teamwork, and collectively we back the EU work for Green Transition, digitalisation and unity. Our friends and partners in Genova also really understand the value of the environment in helping to support the economy and well-being of people. We look forward to working together to make The Ocean Race Europe a success."



"We're proud to host the inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe - it is undoubtedly going to be 'the' event of the 2021 offshore sailing circuit," said Marco Bucci, the Mayor of Genova.



"Genova will take centre stage, having the opportunity to celebrate its traditions and ambitions, moving towards a future of great international events. Genova can do it - our great facilities make for a perfect venue to host events of this level.



"Furthermore, behind the coastal infrastructure, the city offers a unique artistic and tourism hub, ready to welcome Italian and international fans of our sport, which is now living a golden moment for the public and in the media alike."



The Ocean Race Europe is open to VO65 and IMOCA class yachts. The Race will start from Brittany, on the Atlantic coast of France, at the end of May with teams racing in stages to the finish in Genova, Italy, in the third week of June. The remaining iconic cities hosting the race will be revealed in turn.



The VO65 fleet will also participate in The Ocean Race Europe Prologue event starting in the Baltic Sea in early May.



"For the VO65 teams, The Prologue and The Ocean Race Europe itself marks the start of our journey towards The Ocean Race around the world in 2022-23," said Bouwe Bekking, an eight-time veteran of The Ocean Race.



"Whether we are trialling new crew or equipment, or using the event for fundraising and sponsorship, it's a critical first step on the road to The Ocean Race and an opportunity for all of us to feel the pull of this great Race once again."



"The Ocean Race Europe will be a good test for our team to compete with other similar boats and a great opportunity to get racing in our IMOCA again," said Nicolas Troussel, skipper of the CORUM L'Épargne Sailing Team in



Organisers of The Ocean Race Europe are prioritising the health and safety of all competitors and stakeholders and will follow all relevant regulations and advisories with respect to Covid-19. The first edition of The Ocean Race Europe will finish in Genova, Italy in June 2021.The historic maritime city is already the home of The Grand Finale - the finish of the next edition of round the world race in 2022-23. Now, Genova will also host The Ocean Race Europe."In The Ocean Race Europe we are realising a dream of many - a race between European cities with engaged fans and athletes achieving the extraordinary while driving change for a healthier planet." said Race Chairman Richard Brisius."We understand the importance of teamwork, and collectively we back the EU work for Green Transition, digitalisation and unity. Our friends and partners in Genova also really understand the value of the environment in helping to support the economy and well-being of people. We look forward to working together to make The Ocean Race Europe a success.""We're proud to host the inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe - it is undoubtedly going to be 'the' event of the 2021 offshore sailing circuit," said Marco Bucci, the Mayor of Genova."Genova will take centre stage, having the opportunity to celebrate its traditions and ambitions, moving towards a future of great international events. Genova can do it - our great facilities make for a perfect venue to host events of this level."Furthermore, behind the coastal infrastructure, the city offers a unique artistic and tourism hub, ready to welcome Italian and international fans of our sport, which is now living a golden moment for the public and in the media alike."The Ocean Race Europe is open to VO65 and IMOCA class yachts. The Race will start from Brittany, on the Atlantic coast of France, at the end of May with teams racing in stages to the finish in Genova, Italy, in the third week of June. The remaining iconic cities hosting the race will be revealed in turn.The VO65 fleet will also participate in The Ocean Race Europe Prologue event starting in the Baltic Sea in early May."For the VO65 teams, The Prologue and The Ocean Race Europe itself marks the start of our journey towards The Ocean Race around the world in 2022-23," said Bouwe Bekking, an eight-time veteran of The Ocean Race."Whether we are trialling new crew or equipment, or using the event for fundraising and sponsorship, it's a critical first step on the road to The Ocean Race and an opportunity for all of us to feel the pull of this great Race once again.""The Ocean Race Europe will be a good test for our team to compete with other similar boats and a great opportunity to get racing in our IMOCA again," said Nicolas Troussel, skipper of the CORUM L'Épargne Sailing Team in announcing his entry in the IMOCA fleet last week.Organisers of The Ocean Race Europe are prioritising the health and safety of all competitors and stakeholders and will follow all relevant regulations and advisories with respect to Covid-19.