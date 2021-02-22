Dr. Malav Shroff (IND), has been re-elected unopposed as Asian Sailing President following the Asian Sailing Federation (ASAF) Virtual Annual General Meeting.

Zhang Xiaodong (CHN), who was the only other nominee standing as a Presidential candidate, withdrew her nomination due to personal reasons. Zhang will however continue as President of Honour, as per ASAF tradition.



Therefore, only the Voting Process for the four Vice Presidential Candidates was undertaken and concluded on 15 February.



During the voting process, more than 90% of the Asian MNAs (29 out of 32) sent verified votes to the Independent Scrutineer (KPMG). The Election was overseen by an Election Committee, chaired by Jason Lim - Secretary General ASAF.



Joining the ASAF President Dr. Malav Shroff on the Executive Committee will be the following Vice

Presidents:

- Koravic Wikki (THA)

- Pilsung Lee (KOR)

- Abdur Rehman Arshad (PAK)

- Lukman Abu Bakar (MAS)



Lim, Secretary General congratulated Dr. Shroff on being returned as ASAF President and wished him the very best for his tenure. Dr. Shroff thanked all MNAs present at the AGM, and for voting in encouraging numbers.



He further underlined his vision for ASAF for the next 4 years, as follows:

1. Help more countries develop stronger programs for sailing

2. Increase female participation in Asia in sailing, coaching and technical officials

3. Increase regional events and get more participation from all countries

4. Develop Asian Centers of development and Excellence in various parts of emerging Asia to help more countries grow the sport of sailing.

5. Have more countries involved in the ASAF Committees

6. Self-sustaining financials

7. ASAF Office with staff team

8. General Assembly with all 45 countries of Asia



Alongside this, there is a need to make the Asian Games much bigger and be a stronger voice in World Sailing, Dr. Shroff highlighted.



The newly appointed Executive Committee will serve a four-year term, till the 2025 AGM.



Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Director Haider Farman attended the meeting along with Director International & NOC Relations Vinod Tiwari and spoke about the tremendous progress made by ASAF during Dr. Shroff's tenure and promised to work closely in the future to grow sailing in Asia and to have camps for youth sailors.



David Graham, World Sailing CEO, also attended the AGM. He congratulated the new Executive Committee led by Dr. Shroff and updated all MNAs on World Sailing's initiatives.



The meeting ended with Dr. Shroff urging all Asian MNAs to work as one family for the betterment of youth and Sailing in Asia.



All the countries unanimously supported the positive outcome of this AGM and the elections.