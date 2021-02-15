In December 2020, World Sailing's Council voted to approve the Board's recommendation to bring forward the appointment of a new Ethics Commission for the 2021 - 2024 quad. The new Commission was appointed on 20 December 2020 and includes:

- Graham McKenzie (NZL) as Chair

- Charlie Manzoni (HKG) as Vice Chair

- Dick Batt (GBR)

- Gary Bodie (USA)

- Philips Daniels (RSA)

- Ion Echave (ESP)

- Zeynep Fencimen (TUR)

- Ana Gamulin (SLO)

- Timo Hass (GER)

- David Kellett (AUS)

- Arve Sundheim (NOR)



The new Commission met in January 2021 and is continuing to work on a number of cases currently before the Commission.