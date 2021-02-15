- Graham McKenzie (NZL) as Chair
- Charlie Manzoni (HKG) as Vice Chair
- Dick Batt (GBR)
- Gary Bodie (USA)
- Philips Daniels (RSA)
- Ion Echave (ESP)
- Zeynep Fencimen (TUR)
- Ana Gamulin (SLO)
- Timo Hass (GER)
- David Kellett (AUS)
- Arve Sundheim (NOR)
The new Commission met in January 2021 and is continuing to work on a number of cases currently before the Commission.
World Sailing Newsletter
World Sailing Newsletter is the weekly online newsletter of World Sailing.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.