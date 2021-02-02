Raul was an International Measurer for the RS:X and Techno293 classes, and a National Technical Official at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as Measurer.
He was also a member of the Race Officials Committee and the Measurers Sub-committee at Confederação Brasileira de Vela.
A keen and active windsurfer, Raul encouraged the growth and development of windsurfing in Brazil for many years.
Raul's son, Fernando Pasqualin, was an Olympic coach and member of the Coach Commission at CBVela.
World Sailing sends its condolences to Raul's friends and family at this difficult time.
