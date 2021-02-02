Further to World Sailing Regulation 35.6.4, in 2019 the Judicial Board directed that a complaint made to Australian Sailing by MisFits Racing LLC against Mr Gavin Brady (NZL) and Mr Karl Kwok (HKG) be transferred to and conducted by World Sailing.

The Judicial Board subsequently appointed a Disciplinary Investigating Officer ('DIO') to investigate the complaint in accordance with Regulation 35.6.12.



Following his investigation, the DIO determined that he was not able to issue a charge of misconduct further to Regulation 35.6.13(b) as the complaint was not lodged within the time required by Regulation 35.6.2(c). The DIO issued a warning to Mr Brady in accordance with Regulation 35.6.13(b). The DIO took no further action in respect of Mr Kwok.