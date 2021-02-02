The Judicial Board subsequently appointed a Disciplinary Investigating Officer ('DIO') to investigate the complaint in accordance with Regulation 35.6.12.
Following his investigation, the DIO determined that he was not able to issue a charge of misconduct further to Regulation 35.6.13(b) as the complaint was not lodged within the time required by Regulation 35.6.2(c). The DIO issued a warning to Mr Brady in accordance with Regulation 35.6.13(b). The DIO took no further action in respect of Mr Kwok.
