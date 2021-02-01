The Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofía, a renowned event among international sailing regattas, has postponed its 51st edition to October 2021.





The Mallorca Sailing Centre Regatta, the training regatta prior to the Trofeo Princesa Sofía, will be held from 24th to 26th September 2021. The Olympic classes and offshore regatta will be held from 2nd to 9th October 2021 in the bay of Palma.The Organising Committee has made this decision following the recommendations from the Balearic Islands Government and after the joint assessment of the evolution of the global pandemic caused by Covid-19.Ferran Muniesa, the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Race Manager, outlined, "The priority is the safety of the approximately 1,000 sailors from around 50 nations that participate each year in this regatta, which must take place in the best possible conditions both ashore and at sea".The Princesa Sofía, organised by Club Nàutic S'Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa, Real Club Náutico de Palma and the Balearic and Spanish Sailing Federations, will continue to have the support of its collaborators Iberostar, Marine Pool, Trasmediterránea and Europcar, as well as of the main Balearic public institutions.The new Notice of Race is already available on the regatta's official website . The organisation has made the announcement to the approximately 300 sailors that had already made their application to participate in the edition to be held from 26th March to 3rd April.The Mallorca Sailing Centre Regatta, the training regatta prior to the Trofeo Princesa Sofía, will be held from 24th to 26th September 2021.