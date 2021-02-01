Members of World Sailing's Committees and Commissions are experts in their fields and include internationally renowned sailors, officials, coaches and administrators. Working within their terms of reference, they provide pivotal and expert guidance to World Sailing in the interests and the wellbeing of the sport worldwide.
World Sailing's Member National Authorities nominated hundreds of capable volunteers from around the globe. The Board of Directors carried out an in-depth review of their CV's bearing in mind a new set of new key principles they devised such as: relevant experience and expertise, good female representation, strong geographical split, focus on emerging nations and new members to introduce fresh thinking.
The World Sailing's Board of Directors then put forward a list of Committee and Commission members to Council for ratification, which was unanimously approved.
David Graham, World Sailing Chief Executive Officer, commented, "World Sailing's MNA's put forward a very high-calibre list of nominations for the 2021 - 2024 quadrennium and the Board of Directors spent countless hours conducting a detailed review, where each nominee was scrutinised for their suitability to their nominated Committee or Commission.
"The Committees and Commissions are experts within their fields who are pivotal in World Sailing's decision making on policy and regulations. These members volunteer their time to sit within the World Sailing Committee and Commission structure. We are extremely fortunate to have a vast number of members with outstanding experience and a deep understanding of our sport, and we welcome them to our extended team.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors (previous and current) and the Executive Office we thank the outgoing members enormously for their time commitment over the last quadrennium. Our sport relies on this volunteer body and we really appreciate their efforts."
Click here for the World Sailing Committee and Commission structure 2021 - 2024.
Appointed Chairs and Vice-Chairs by Committee / Commission are:
Coaches Commission
Chair - Nadine Stegenwalner (GER)
Vice-Chair - Aiko Saito (JPN)
Constitution Committee
Chair - David Tillett (AUS)
Vice-Chair - Sarah Treseder (GBR)
Development and Regions Committee
Chair - Pinar Coskuner Genc (TUR)
Vice-Chair - Irina Perez Leroux (DOM)
Equipment Committee
Chair - Jurgen Cluytmans (BEL)
Vice-Chair - Cédric Fraboulet (FRA)
Equipment Rules Sub-committee
Chair - Dimitris Dimou (GRE)
Vice-Chair - William Abbott (CAN)
Ethics Commission
Chair - Graham McKenzie (NZL)
Vice-Chair - Charlie Manzoni (HKG)
Events Committee
Chair - John Derbyshire (GBR)
Vice-Chair - Sofia Tedin (ARG)
International Judges Sub-committee
Chair - Andrus Poksi (EST)
Vice-Chair - Gonzalo Heredia (ARG)
International Measurers Sub-committee
Chair - Aileen Loo (SGP)
Vice-Chair - Alistair Deaves (NZL)
International Umpires Sub-committee
Chair - Chris Lindsay (IRL)
Vice-Chair - Natalia Chubenko (RUS)
Match Racing Sub-committee
Chair - Michael Röllick (FIN)
Vice-Chair - Yana Dobzhitskaya (RUS)
Medical Commission
Chair - Benedict Tan (SGP)
Vice-Chair - Nebojsa Nikolic (CRO)
Oceanic and Offshore Committee
Chair - Matt Allen (AUS)
Vice-Chair - Corinne Migraine (FRA)
Para World Sailing Committee
Chair - Betsy Alison (USA)
Vice-Chair - David Staley (AUS)
Race Management Sub-committee
Chair - Ewa Jodlowska (POL)
Vice-Chair - David Brookes (AUS)
Race Officials Committee
Chair - Ricardo Navarro (BRA)
Vice-Chair - Nino Shmueli (ISR)
Racing Rules Committee
Chair - Ana Sanchez del Campo (ESP)
Vice-Chair - Richard Slater (AUS)
Regional Games Sub-committee
Chair - Beatriz Gonzalez Luna (MEX)
Vice-Chair - Qu Chun (CHN)
Special Regulations Sub-committee
Chair - Sally Honey (USA)
Vice-Chair - James Dadd (GBR)
Team Racing Sub-committee
Chair - Fiona Kidd (CAN)
Vice-Chair - Michael O'Connor (IRL)
Youth Events Sub-committee
Chair - Charles Glover (GBR)
Vice-Chair - Pei Ming Chung (SGP)
The Committees and Commissions will serve through to the 2024 Annual Conference.
World Sailing Newsletter
World Sailing Newsletter is the weekly online newsletter of World Sailing.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.
It features the latest news and events from the sailing world together with features and info in an easy-to-use format.