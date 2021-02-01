World Sailing's Council, the ultimate decision-making body of World Sailing, have approved the appointments to the Committees and Commissions for 2021 - 2024.

Members of World Sailing's Committees and Commissions are experts in their fields and include internationally renowned sailors, officials, coaches and administrators. Working within their terms of reference, they provide pivotal and expert guidance to World Sailing in the interests and the wellbeing of the sport worldwide.World Sailing's Member National Authorities nominated hundreds of capable volunteers from around the globe. The Board of Directors carried out an in-depth review of their CV's bearing in mind a new set of new key principles they devised such as: relevant experience and expertise, good female representation, strong geographical split, focus on emerging nations and new members to introduce fresh thinking.The World Sailing's Board of Directors then put forward a list of Committee and Commission members to Council for ratification, which was unanimously approved.David Graham, World Sailing Chief Executive Officer, commented, "World Sailing's MNA's put forward a very high-calibre list of nominations for the 2021 - 2024 quadrennium and the Board of Directors spent countless hours conducting a detailed review, where each nominee was scrutinised for their suitability to their nominated Committee or Commission."The Committees and Commissions are experts within their fields who are pivotal in World Sailing's decision making on policy and regulations. These members volunteer their time to sit within the World Sailing Committee and Commission structure. We are extremely fortunate to have a vast number of members with outstanding experience and a deep understanding of our sport, and we welcome them to our extended team."On behalf of the Board of Directors (previous and current) and the Executive Office we thank the outgoing members enormously for their time commitment over the last quadrennium. Our sport relies on this volunteer body and we really appreciate their efforts."Appointed Chairs and Vice-Chairs by Committee / Commission are:Chair - Nadine Stegenwalner (GER)Vice-Chair - Aiko Saito (JPN)Chair - David Tillett (AUS)Vice-Chair - Sarah Treseder (GBR)Chair - Pinar Coskuner Genc (TUR)Vice-Chair - Irina Perez Leroux (DOM)Chair - Jurgen Cluytmans (BEL)Vice-Chair - Cédric Fraboulet (FRA)Chair - Dimitris Dimou (GRE)Vice-Chair - William Abbott (CAN)Chair - Graham McKenzie (NZL)Vice-Chair - Charlie Manzoni (HKG)Chair - John Derbyshire (GBR)Vice-Chair - Sofia Tedin (ARG)Chair - Andrus Poksi (EST)Vice-Chair - Gonzalo Heredia (ARG)Chair - Aileen Loo (SGP)Vice-Chair - Alistair Deaves (NZL)Chair - Chris Lindsay (IRL)Vice-Chair - Natalia Chubenko (RUS)Chair - Michael Röllick (FIN)Vice-Chair - Yana Dobzhitskaya (RUS)Chair - Benedict Tan (SGP)Vice-Chair - Nebojsa Nikolic (CRO)Chair - Matt Allen (AUS)Vice-Chair - Corinne Migraine (FRA)Chair - Betsy Alison (USA)Vice-Chair - David Staley (AUS)Chair - Ewa Jodlowska (POL)Vice-Chair - David Brookes (AUS)Chair - Ricardo Navarro (BRA)Vice-Chair - Nino Shmueli (ISR)Chair - Ana Sanchez del Campo (ESP)Vice-Chair - Richard Slater (AUS)Chair - Beatriz Gonzalez Luna (MEX)Vice-Chair - Qu Chun (CHN)Chair - Sally Honey (USA)Vice-Chair - James Dadd (GBR)Chair - Fiona Kidd (CAN)Vice-Chair - Michael O'Connor (IRL)Chair - Charles Glover (GBR)Vice-Chair - Pei Ming Chung (SGP)The Committees and Commissions will serve through to the 2024 Annual Conference.