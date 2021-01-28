Yannick Bestaven, the 48 year old French skipper of Maître Coq IV, is the overall winner of the ninth edition of the Vendée Globe.

Although he actually took the gun for third place off Les Sables d'Olonne, France at 03hrs 19mins 46 secs early this Thursday morning, he carried a time compensation of 10 hours and 15 minutes, awarded by an international jury for his role in the search and rescue of fellow competitor Kevin Escoffier.



This meant that Bestaven took the victory 2hrs 31mins 01secs ahead of Charlie Dalin and 6hrs 40mins 26secs of Louis Burton, who both finished ahead of him and take second and third respectively.



The skipper of Maître CoQ IV was one of the two skippers who led the fleet for the longest time: 26 days, or 32% of the time, an excellent result for the skipper who grew up in Arcachon and has Yves Parlier as his mentor.



Bestaven finished in Biscay drizzle on a two metre swell in 20 knots of westerly wind before being warmly welcomed back to Les Sables d'Olonne's channel, where well wishers lined their balconies and streets to acclaim the new winner of the Vendée Globe.



"My main quality? Stubbornness. My main flaw? Stubbornness. I also am very resilient," admitted Bestaven before the start.



Although he was not tipped among the fancied, possible winners of the race, Bestaven revealed himself as an outstanding performer on his first time in the southern oceans where he was at his best in the Indian Ocean, passing Australia's Cape Leeuwin in third place and then in the Pacific, emerging first at Cape Horn with a 15 hour lead.



After then building the biggest margin of the race, 440 hard-earned miles thanks to a smart climb up the South Atlantic, Bestaven must have thought his chances of winning this Vendée Globe were over when, during three frustrating days all but becalmed south of Rio, he saw his margin evaporate like snow in the hot Brazilian sun.



But the skipper from La Rochelle on the west coast of France, an engineer as well as professional skipper, proved his race-winning credentials as he fought back into contention by the Azores. His final, key move proved to be choosing to head north on the Bay of Biscay, which allowed him to arrive on the heels of a low pressure system and accelerate faster on a long, direct track into Les Sables d'Olonne over the last 24 hours, chasing Dalin and Burton across the line to hold his time to win outright.



Over an ocean racing career spanning nearly 20 years, Bestaven has tasted success in the Mini class - winning the Mini Transat in 2001 - and then in Class 40 where he twice won the Transat Jacques Vabre. But, after he was one of the first to be forced out of the epic 2008 Vendée Globe when he was dismasted on the Bay of Biscay less than 24 hours into the race, he has taken his time to return to the Vendée Globe with a well-appointed programme which saw him put together a small, hand picked team of specialists from all fields including the America's Cup. He is also a successful entrepreneur who owns and runs Watt & Sea, a company which develops hydrogenerators fitted to most of the competing IMOCAs.



Although, in the 2015 VPLP-Verdier designed Maitre Coq IV which was built as Safran, his boat is not one of the latest generation foilers, he was able to maintain high average speeds in the south and remained competitive in more moderate conditions.



The ninth edition of the race saw a record entry of 33 skippers and has been marked by complicated weather patterns for both the descent down and the ascent back up the South Atlantic, including regrouping of the leading pack in persistent period of light winds early in the Pacific, and again off Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Difficult, short, crossed sea conditions in the Indian Ocean meant the newest, most powerful latest generation foilers could not sail to their full speed potential. And two of them, Thomas Ruyant's LinkedOut and Charlie Dalin's Apivia, both suffered different damage to their foil systems which compromised their speed potential on starboard tack.



The most dramatic moments of the race came on the 22nd day of racing, November 30th when PRB, the IMOCA of third placed Kevin Escoffier broke up suddenly 640 miles SW of Cape Town.



Escoffier was forced to abandon into his liferaft in minutes. Four skippers were requested to reroute to help locate and rescue Escoffier. Although 61-year-old veteran Jean Le Cam was first on the scene and got close to Escoffier, it was 11 ½ hours later when Le Cam was finally able to rescue the stricken skipper from his liferaft.



The international jury announced their time compensations on December 16th at six hours for Germany's Boris Herrmann, 10hrs and 15 mins for Bestaven and 16hrs and 15 mins for Le Cam. Little then did race watchers realise that this redress would ultimately decide the final winner after the closest, most competitive race finish in history, the first three skippers crossing the line in less than eight hours.



Germany's Boris Herrmann was in contention for a podium position until he struck a fishing boat at 90 miles from the finish line. He is bringing his Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco to the finish at reduced speed.



Podium of the ninth Vendée Globe:



1 - Maître Coq IV (Yannick Bestaven), finished 28/01/2021 03:19:46 UTC.

Elapsed time 80d 13h 59min 46s.

Time compensation : -10h 15min 00s,

Offical corrected time : 80dj 03h 44min 46s.

Average speed on the theoretical course: 24 365.74 nm / 12.60 kts.

Miles sailed 28 583.80 nm at an average of 14.78 nds



2 - APIVIA (Charlie Dalin), finished 27/01/2021 19:35:47 UTC.

Elapsed time 80d 06h 15min 47s

No time compensation.

Time difference to first 02h 31min 01s

Average speed on the theoretical course: 24 365.74 nm / 12.65 nds

Miles sailed 29 135.01 nm at an average of 15.13 nds



3 - Bureau Vallée 2 (Louis Burton), finished 27/01/2021 23:45:12 UTC

Elapsed time 80d10h 25min 12s,

No compensation.

Time difference to first 06h 40min 26s,

Time difference to APIVIA 04h 09min 25s

Average speed on the theoretical course: 24 365.74 nm / 12.62 nds

Miles sailed 28 649.99 nms at an average of 14.84 nds



Yannick Bestaven:

"I feel like I'm living a dream, hallucinating. You go from total solitude to this, to this party, to these lights, these people who are there despite the complicated context, I don't realise what's going on. I'm still in my race. It's a child's dream.



"The north of the Bay of Biscay was the best option for my boat and the sails I had left. I had to go and find the two low-pressure fronts.



"It wasn't good to be the first in this Vendée Globe. But I managed to pull myself together and regain some ground on Charlie (Dalin) enough to make up the time, it was an amazing regatta.



"I always believed I could do it, but in what position? I thought I would win at Cape Horn, but then I thought that if I finished 25th, then that would be good enough. We prepared a lot for this Vendée Globe, I knew I had a reliable boat and I was able to pull it off.



"The weather conditions meant that it never started from the front, it always bunched up, it was often tight. It has been historic.



"You have to look deep down inside yourself. These boats are stressful, noisy, and life on board is difficult. There is also loneliness sometimes...



"This result is beyond my expectations. I imagined living many things, I have lived many others. After having fought as I have fought, bringing a victory to Maître CoQ IV is a dream!"