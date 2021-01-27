Wind & Watersport Vlaanderen, the unisports federation for sailing and surfing in Flanders, Belgium, is recruiting for a Technical Director of Elite Sports.





As a federation, it promotes sports and focuses on the welfare and development of the clubs and their members, athletes, volunteers and staff.



The Technical Director of Elite Sports role Is responsible for the development and realisation of the short- and long-term elite sports policy for sailing and surfing, aimed at both top results and development goals.



Exceptional sailing technical expertise is a strength, in particular regarding Olympic sailing, as is knowledge of elite surfing.



WWSV coordinates 28,000 sportsmen and women who are active in more than 81 sports clubs, guiding and supporting its clubs to allow recreational, competitive and elite sportsmen and women to practise and enjoy their sport in a qualitative manner. For more information and to apply, click here to head to the WWSV website