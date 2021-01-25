Lanzarote got a taste of Olympic class sailing at the highest level, as the champions of the 2021 Lanzarote Olympic Winter Regatta were crowned.

With excellent wind conditions and good weather, Lanzarote has become a popular spot for Olympic teams to train over the past few months, in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.135 sailors across the 470 Men and Women, 49er, 49erFX, Finn and Nacra 17 classes have completed their week-long regatta, while 66 ILCA 7 and ILCA 6 sailors began their regatta on Monday 25 January. 33 nations are represented overall.The 470 Men and Women, 49er and 49erFX classes completed a full 13-day series of racing before embarking on their Medal Races, with the Finns completing six races and Nacra 17s completing seven races ahead of their Medal Races.The Finn class saw the largest fleet, with 23 sailors competing. Recently-crowned 2020 eSailing World Champion Joan Cardona (ESP), who came third at the 2020 Finn European Championship, beat the 2020 European champion Zsombor Berecz (HUN) to the title this time. Alican Kaynar (TUR) took the bronze medal.There was strong competition in the skiffs, with both the 49er and 49er attracting some of the best Olympic class sailors. The 14 boats of the 49erFX fleet were topped by reigning Olympic champions Martine Grael & Kahena Kunze (BRA) who claimed gold by 10 points. Annemiek Bekkering & Annette Duetz (NED) finished second, with Aleksandra Melzacka & Kinga Loboda (POL) in third. In a 49er fleet of eight boats, Croatian brothers Sime & Mihovil Fantela edged out close competition from Sebastian Schneiter & Lucien Cujean (SUI) and Bart Lambriex & Pim van Vugt (NED) to take the title.Jordi Xammar & Nicolás Rodríguez (ESP) triumphed in the 11-boat 470 Men's fleet ahead of Olympic rivals Anton Dahlberg & Fredrik Bergström (SWE), with Simon Diesch & Philipp Autenrieth (GER) in third. Heading the 12 boats in the 470 Women's fleet were Silvia Mas & Patricia Cantero (ESP), with Hannah Mills & Eilidh McIntyre (GBR) in second and Noya Bar-Am & Shahar Tibi (ISR) in third.Finally, it was Danish duo Lin Ea Cenholt & CP Lübeck who claimed victory in a Nacra 17 fleet of 10 boats. Paul Kohlhoff & Alica Stuhlemmer (GER) took the silver medal, with Emil Järudd and Cecilia Jonsson (SWE) winning bronze.The Lanzarote Olympic Winter Regatta is organised by Canary Island Federation, Real Club Náutico Arrecife and Marina Rubicon. This event offers amazing conditions in two different venues in Lanzarote island (Arrecife in the North) and Marina Rubicón (in the South).